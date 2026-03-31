England vs Japan: LIVE match ratings and alternative commentary

FourFourTwo are bringing you England vs Japan live match ratings, as Thomas Tuchel's side play their second March international

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General view inside the stadium prior to the international friendly match between England and Japan at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2026 in London, England.
It's England vs Japan – live from Wembley Stadium! (Image credit: © Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Japan: live match ratings:

Jordan Pickford: —
Ben White: —
Ezri Konsa: —
Marc Guehi: —
Nico O'Reilly: —
Elliot Anderson: —
Kobbie Mainoo: —
Cole Palmer: —
Morgan Rogers: —
Phil Foden: —
Anthony Gordon: —

What do you think though? Choose your own England vs Japan: live match ratings…

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Without further ado, your England XI for tonight is as follows…

Hello all and welcome along – it's England vs Japan in the final friendly before Thomas Tuchel names his World Cup 2026 squad.

Have your say, too: we want you to vote for YOUR ratings. Of course, we're all going to be completely aligned and agreed by the end, right?

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