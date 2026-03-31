England vs Japan: LIVE match ratings and alternative commentary

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Hello all and welcome along – it's England vs Japan in the final friendly before Thomas Tuchel names his World Cup 2026 squad.

Over the course of the next couple of hours, we're going to be Simon Cowelling the hell out of Tuchel's team (it's a term, really), as we get closer to the final 26 or however many Gianni Infantino decides to allow in North America this summer.

Have your say, too: we want you to vote for YOUR ratings. Of course, we're all going to be completely aligned and agreed by the end, right?