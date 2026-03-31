England vs Japan match ratings: Kobbie Mainoo shines, as Cole Palmer struggles

FourFourTwo's England vs Japan match ratings have been revealed, after a disappointing defeat to the Samurai Blue.

This is the last chance Thomas Tuchel has to look at players before naming his England squad for World Cup 2026 – and though Japan aren't one of the favourites, they're a dark horse and tonight has been an interesting test for the Three Lions.

So, who passed the test and who may be facing a heartbreaking rejection in a few short weeks? Here's your reminder that players will only receive a rating if they've played 10 minutes or more – of regulation time, so that's coming on in the 80th minute or earlier – just to make it fair.

England vs Japan match ratings in full

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford: 7

Jordan Pickford was solid between the sticks as per (Image credit: Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

We all know Jordan Pickford's going to start against Croatia in England's first World Cup match, so perhaps the pressure was never really on the Everton glovesman: regardless, his distribution was excellent and there wasn't really much he could do about Kaoru Mitoma's effort.



We didn't really learn anything new here… apart from how nice that new Nike goalkeeper kit is.

Ben White

Ben White: 7 (off ‘58)

Ben White has done his chances no harm this past week (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Could well be an intriguing option this summer: he's not as dynamic as Reece James (or even Tino Livramento), and yes, as Gary Lineker has noted, he's not as naturally gifted as Trent Alexander-Arnold either.



But White gave another good account of himself, providing a reliable overlap down the right flank and offering security in possession. He's nowhere near as daft an inclusion as some fans have made out.

Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa: 6 (off, ‘81)

Ezri Konsa is expected to start this summer (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Could have perhaps done a little more for the Mitoma opener, though that goal wasn't really on him. In possession, he was solid and he's starting to form a nice partnership with Marc Guehi.

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi: 7 (off, ‘81)

Guehi captained the side (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Early mix-up between him and Pickford didn't phase him: Guehi is fast-becoming the first name on the team-sheet when it comes to this defence, and playing alongside Nico O'Reilly for Manchester City will no doubt help solidify the foundations on that side of the defence.

Nico O'Reilly

NIco O'Reilly: 6 (off ‘58)

Nico O'Reilly is likely to start at left-back this summer (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Solid on the ball, had a few mazy runs through when he drifted into midfield and is starting to establish himself in the top two choices to play at left-back this summer (the other being Lewis Hall).

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson: 7

Elliot Anderson hit the bar in the first half (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Played with verticality and intent, picking up from where he's left off so far in an England shirt – he looked a little overwhelmed early on when faced with Japan's aggressive counter-press, but he started to stamp his authority on the first half and even hit the bar. England's best player, all in all for much of the game.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 (off, ‘71)

Kobbie Mainoo was calm on the ball (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brought composure to the double-pivot, covering space well and dropping deep to receive from defence when necessary: we all expect Declan Rice to start this summer but Mainoo brings something different and gave a great account of himself in the midfield.

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer: 5 (off ‘58)

Cole Palmer gave the ball away for the Mitoma goal (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

A tough night for the Chelsea man. Robbed of possession by Mitoma – who then scored from the resulting counter attack – he then almost tried too hard to exert his influence and ended up over-hitting a free-kick before half-time that really summed up his game to that point.

Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers: 6

Morgan Rogers struggled to impose himself (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Rogers found it difficult to assert his authority in the no.10 in the first half, potentially due to the lack of a focal point. Grew into the game and looked better with Solanke in attack, flashing the ball over the bar towards the end. Still, it would have been nice to see Bellingham have a shot, since Rogers didn't really show us anything we haven't seen…

Phil Foden

Phil Foden: 5 (off ‘58)

Foden struggled in the false nine (Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

If we're being harsh, Foden has earned nearly 50 caps for his country now and tonight's performance was typical of most of them: drifting around the final third with very little influence on proceedings. Yet again though, it feels like we're not putting Foden in his optimal environment.

The Manchester City man has thrived under Pep Guardiola when he's been given a specific task – width-holding on the left, box-crashing, or getting the team up the pitch quickly from a no.8 position this season – yet this false nine role tonight felt utterly devoid of any sense of what was going around him.

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon: 6 (on, ‘71)