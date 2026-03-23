Kosovo World Cup 2026 squad: Franco Foda's latest selection ahead of the March international break
Here's the prospective Kosovo World Cup 2026 squad for the upcoming play-offs – and they may just have a shot
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The Kosovo World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up – and would you believe FourFourTwo if we told you that they are the current world champions?
Perhaps not, but the small European nation are the current unofficial world champions (an imaginary boxing style victory belt dating back to the very first international football fixture) after beating Sweden in qualification.
And with their current squad, there is a real chance they could make the World Cup itself.Article continues below
The Kosovan national team ply their trade all across Europe, with many recruited via their diaspora links. Ex-Norwich man Milot Rashica plays for Besiktas, and is joined in Turkey by ex-Huddersfield defender Florent Hadergonaj at Alanyaspor.
The Dardarians finished second in their group behind perennial tournament knockout stage side Switzerland, beating Slovenia and Sweden (twice) on the way.
They face Slovakia in the play-off semi-finals, with the prize of a tie against Turkey or Romania awaiting the winner.
For a nation that only played their first fixture in 2014, that would be an astonishing achievement.