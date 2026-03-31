England vs Japan live stream: Free TV channels, kick-off time and how to watch Three Lions World Cup warm-up

Watch England vs Japan in a tricky Wembley test, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

England vs Japan: key information Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK)

ITVX (UK) Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

England manager Thomas Tuchel initially named a 35-man squad for this month's friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan. After a spate of withdrawals, the group is a little more streamlined now and the second game feels like a more meaningful test.

The current World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs were never a concern for either of these teams. Japan were the first to qualify for the World Cup, England the first European side. Both have high hopes for the summer.

Hajime Moriyasu and Samurai Blue lined up fixtures against Scotland and England this month, making a positive start to the long weekend of action with a 1-0 win at Hampden Park.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Japan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs England vs Japan for FREE in the UK

Like Friday's fixture against Uruguay, England vs Japan will be shown live in the UK on ITV1.

You can stream it too! It will be available on ITVX and all you need is a login. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

England vs Japan free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

Watch England vs Japan from anywhere

What if you're away from home when England vs Japan is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.