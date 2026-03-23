Poland World Cup 2026 squad: Jan Urban's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

The Poland World Cup 2026 squad might not be a thing this time around – with the nation facing the prospect of missing out on World Cup 2026 after qualifying for the previous two in 2018 and 2022.

Jan Urban's Eagles did enough in World Cup 2026 qualifying to claim a spot in the UEFA confederation play-offs, where their first game will pit them against potential first-time qualifiers Albania.

The winners of Path B will play against Japan, Tunisia and group favourites the Netherlands in the United States and Mexico in the summer.

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Poland's qualifying campaign also placed them in direct competition with the Netherlands, who topped the group ahead of Urban's men. They finished second comfortably, with third-placed Finland eliminated with games to spare.

Poland have home advantage against Albania at the play-off semi-final stage but will hit the road for the final if they go through. Ukraine in Valencia or Sweden in Solna will be next on the agenda.

Urban has vast experience at his disposal. There are three centurions in his latest Poland squad among a host of other seasoned international campaigners. The top leagues in England, Spain, Italy and Germany are all represented.

They've been joined in camp by seven Ekstraklasa players, two of them – Kacper Tobiasz of Legia Warsaw and Gornik Zabrze's Kryspin Szczesniak – uncapped.