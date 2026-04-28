Manchester United reveal Manuel Ugarte asking price: report
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By James Roberts published
The Manchester United midfielder is available for sale this summer after two difficult seasons at Old Trafford
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Manuel Ugarte's time at Manchester United has not worked out how either party would have hoped.
The Uruguay midfielder signed from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2024 in a deal rising to £50m with add-ons, but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side.
With United aiming to bolster their options in central midfield this summer they are now looking to sell Ugarte, who still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.