Manchester United reveal Manuel Ugarte asking price: report

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The Manchester United midfielder is available for sale this summer after two difficult seasons at Old Trafford

Manuel Ugarte has started just 10 games for Manchester United this season
Manuel Ugarte has started just 10 games for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manuel Ugarte's time at Manchester United has not worked out how either party would have hoped.

The Uruguay midfielder signed from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2024 in a deal rising to £50m with add-ons, but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side.