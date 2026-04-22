Manchester United cool interest in Newcastle United star ahead of summer 'revamp': report
Manchester United's interest in the Newcastle United star is reportedly fading as the summer window draws closer
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Manchester United can start planning for life in the Champions League next season after consolidating their place in the Premier League top five.
United's 1-0 win at sixth-place Chelsea on Saturday increased the gap to the Blues to 10 points with just five games of the campaign remaining.
While the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford after three years away will bring money and prestige, the club's hierarchy must also ensure they have a squad capable of competing on four fronts after missing out on Europe altogether last season.
Manchester United interest 'receding' in Newcastle United target
United's win at Chelsea was a timely result for interim head coach Michael Carrick, after a draw at Bournemouth and home defeat by