Manchester United cool interest in Newcastle United star ahead of summer 'revamp': report

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Manchester United's interest in the Newcastle United star is reportedly fading as the summer window draws closer

General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham in February 2024.
Manchester United's interest in a Newcastle United star appears to be fading (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United can start planning for life in the Champions League next season after consolidating their place in the Premier League top five.

United's 1-0 win at sixth-place Chelsea on Saturday increased the gap to the Blues to 10 points with just five games of the campaign remaining.

Manchester United interest 'receding' in Newcastle United target

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has steered United to the brink of Champions League qualification (Image credit: Getty Images)

United's win at Chelsea was a timely result for interim head coach Michael Carrick, after a draw at Bournemouth and home defeat by