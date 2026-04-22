Manchester United cool interest in Newcastle United star ahead of summer 'revamp': report

Manchester United's interest in a Newcastle United star appears to be fading

Manchester United can start planning for life in the Champions League next season after consolidating their place in the Premier League top five.

United's 1-0 win at sixth-place Chelsea on Saturday increased the gap to the Blues to 10 points with just five games of the campaign remaining.

While the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford after three years away will bring money and prestige, the club's hierarchy must also ensure they have a squad capable of competing on four fronts after missing out on Europe altogether last season.

Manchester United interest 'receding' in Newcastle United target

Michael Carrick has steered United to the brink of Champions League qualification (Image credit: Getty Images)

United's win at Chelsea was a timely result for interim head coach Michael Carrick, after a draw at Bournemouth and home defeat by