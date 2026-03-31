'Difficult to refuse' Chelsea star joins team-mate in casting doubt over Stamford Bridge future

Two Chelsea stars have suggested they are weighing up their futures

Chelsea's season is in danger of falling apart following a run of four successive defeats in all competitions.

Liam Rosenior's side dropped out of the Premier League top five after losses to Newcastle United and Everton, while an 8-2 aggregate humbling by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 saw them crash out of the Champions League.

Chelsea must finish the league campaign strongly to ensure they compete in Europe's top club competition again next term, but first up is an FA Cup quarter-final against League One strugglers Port Vale on Saturday - their final chance of silverware this season.

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Chelsea duo raise doubts over future as La Liga giants linked

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will hope to persuade his star players to stay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League qualification is not only vital to the Blues in terms of revenue and prestige, but also to help them keep their star players at Stamford Bridge.

Failure to secure a place in the competition next season could see Chelsea's big names look elsewhere this summer - and it appears some are already weighing up their options.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full-back Marc Cucurella is in his fourth season at Stamford Bridge after joining the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022, having risen through the ranks at Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of his country's friendly with Egypt tonight, the Spain international was asked what he would do if the La Liga giants came calling, and said: "It would be difficult to refuse. It's not just about me. I'd have to think about my family. If it happens, it happens, and we'll see what decision is made."

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Cucurella added: "You always think about going back. I'm very happy there (in London), and so is my family. I'll leave it for a few years from now."

It comes after Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez appeared to suggest he could depart Stamford Bridge this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

The Argentina star was asked after Chelsea's Champions League exit if he could guarantee he would still be at the club next season, and told ESPN Argentina: "I don't know. My focus is here for now. Then, the World Cup coming up so we'll see after that."