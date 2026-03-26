Can I watch Poland vs Albania for free? TV and streaming details for World Cup 2026 play-off match

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will be hoping for another World Cup appearance

Watch Poland vs Albania in this World Cup play-off qualifier semi-final, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Poland are two games away from yet another World Cup appearance, but first must pass Albania in Warsaw.

Albania will have to end Poland's five-match unbeaten run in qualifiers and deal with the hostile atmosphere too if they are to progress.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Poland vs Albania online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Poland vs Albania for free?

Poland vs Albania is free-to-view in Poland with national broadcaster TVP showing the game.

Away from Poland right now? NordVPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Poland vs Albania from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Poland vs Albania is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Poland vs Albania in the UK

Prime Video will have a pay-per-view of Poland vs Albania in the UK.

Watch Poland vs Albania with Amazon Prime's PPV Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Poland vs Albania with a pay-per-view price of £2.49 for this game. You will not need an active Prime membership to watch, just the PPV.

Watch Poland vs Albania in the US

Poland vs Albania will be available through Fox Sports 2 in the US.