Toni Kroos News and Features
Date of birth: January 4, 1990
Instagram: @toni.kr8s
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen (loan), Real Madrid
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £26million
Known for his vision, creativity, passing and set-piece ability - scoring directly from a corner in January 2020 - the German is a class act. The defensive midfielder won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 and after moving to Real Madrid the following year, has gone on to win Europe's top club competition another three times. Also played a pivotal role in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign of 2014 and has won three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga championship.
Latest about Toni Kroos
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: "I have a lot of toilet paper here at home"
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken to the press about his family's quarantine experience.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reveals the reason why he didn't join Manchester United
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United
Manchester United prepared to battle Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz
By Sean Cole
Manchester United The German wonderkid could be available for £80million according to Leverkusen’s sporting director
Real Madrid’s title push dented by late Celta Vigo equaliser
By FourFourTwo Staff
Celta Vigo
Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world
Posted
FFT100 The brilliant men in the middle who come out top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer
Ginter delighted to open international account as Germany secure Euro 2020 spot
By FourFourTwo Staff
Belarus
