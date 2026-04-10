Arsenal ahead in pursuit of 'special' 18-year-old to replace one of their most talented stars: report
Arsenal have identified a talented young winger
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Arsenal are looking at a wonderkid to replace one of their biggest talents.
The summer transfer window will seem like an age away to anyone of an Arsenal persuasion, as for now, the focus is fully on the conclusion to the Premier League season, and the stressful pursuit of a first title in over two decades.
But all elite clubs are incessantly searching for the next great talent, and Arsenal appear to have identified one.
Arsenal leading race to sign Lucca
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