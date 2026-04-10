Arsenal ahead in pursuit of 'special' 18-year-old to replace one of their most talented stars: report

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Arsenal have identified a talented young winger

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at a wonderkid to replace one of their biggest talents.

The summer transfer window will seem like an age away to anyone of an Arsenal persuasion, as for now, the focus is fully on the conclusion to the Premier League season, and the stressful pursuit of a first title in over two decades.

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