Arsenal edging closer to Julian Alvarez move, following 'concrete offer': report
Arsenal are planning for Julian Alvarez to join this summer, with agreement edging closer
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Arsenal have made a “concrete offer” for Julian Alvarez, as they look to close the signing of the Argentine as their marquee summer buy.
The Gunners are reeling from a disastrous weekend in which their lead at the top of the table was cut, with manager Mikel Arteta describing Arsenal's defeat at home to Bournemouth as a “punch in the face” to his side's title aspirations.
With Manchester City closing the gap between first and second at the top of the table to just six points and a game in hand ahead of the two sides meeting at the Etihad Stadium next weekend, the momentum may well have just shifted from London to Eastlands.
Arsenal submit offer for Julian Alvarez
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