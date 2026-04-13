Arsenal edging closer to Julian Alvarez move, following 'concrete offer': report

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Arsenal are planning for Julian Alvarez to join this summer, with agreement edging closer

Arsenal target Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez is wanted in North London (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a “concrete offer” for Julian Alvarez, as they look to close the signing of the Argentine as their marquee summer buy.

The Gunners are reeling from a disastrous weekend in which their lead at the top of the table was cut, with manager Mikel Arteta describing Arsenal's defeat at home to Bournemouth as a “punch in the face” to his side's title aspirations.

Arsenal submit offer for Julian Alvarez

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