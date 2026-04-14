Arsenal star eyed by Real Madrid, as Gunners have to sell to balance books: report

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have his eyes on a situation at Arsenal

Arsenal could lose one of their brightest academy talents this summer, with Real Madrid circling.

The Gunners are focused on the current season as things stand, with a nine-point gap at the top of the Premier League, which could produce their first league title since 2004.

Their closest challengers, Manchester City, beat them in the Carabao Cup final and still have a game in hand over the top club, with the pair set to face off later this month.

Arsenal may be forced into fielding Real Madrid approach

Mikel Arteta may be set to lose one of his brightest young players (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But some inside the Emirates Stadium will already be looking to the future, and that includes outgoings as well as incomings.

Under current financial rules, the biggest boost comes from selling academy products, with anything earned booked as ‘pure profit’ as no fee was paid to bring them in.