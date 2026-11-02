Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori linked with bombshell exit following enquiry: report

Arsenal full-back Riccardo Calafiori could leave the club in a shock move.

That's according to a new report, which claims that the champions have to be wary that their superstar Italian could be about to depart North London after three years.

Calafiori has been excellent for Arsenal this season – but with the star's contract reaching the two-year mark next summer, the Gunners might have to consider cashing in if they can't extend.

Riccardo Calafiori a huge target across Europe, with Arsenal on alert

Arsenal were magnificent defensively over the weekend (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Gunners won their first fixture at Anfield in 14 years yesterday, with Calafiori a member of the back four that kept yet another clean sheet in the Premier League to go top of the table.

The 24-year-old has arguably been the North Londoners' player of the season thus far, chipping in with goals and assists in attack, while remaining a part of the most impressive back four on the continent.

This has alerted Real Madrid, who are weighing up a move for the defender, as per TEAMtalk.

Los Blancos signed Marc Cucurella over the summer to bolster their options at left-back, but with Calafiori able to play centrally, Bernabeu boss Jose Mourinho is said to value the Arsenal man's versatility, considering him a “dream” signing and Real “enquiring” about a move, after playing the star nine times during his time as Roma manager.

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FourFourTwo understands that Real were in the race for the Italian when he eventually left Bologna for North London in 2024, with Arsenal rushing to complete the signing, believing that it was a significant upgrade in that area of the pitch.

But while Calafiori has unlocked a new dimension to manager Mikel Arteta's attack when he's been fit, his contract ticking down – with an expiry in 2029 – may represent an opportunity to sell the star.

FourFourTwo understands that the champions plan to address his extension along with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, though with Calafiori having suffered a number of injuries during his time in English football, Arsenal may have to weigh up whether an attractive bid – and Calafiori's own interest in Real – makes a sale appealing.

Jose Mourinho is a fan of Calafiori (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calafiori suffered a potentially career-ending knee injury as a teenager, only to bounce back impressively and rebuild his career via a spell in Switzerland.

Since moving to the Premier League, however, the Rome-born star has suffered eight separate injuries, missing 13 matches in all competitions after Christmas last season, and seeing Piero Hincapie start the Champions League final ahead of him.

Calafiori is worth €65 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Slavia Prague this week as Champions League action continues this week.