Quickfire Quiz 236: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

At the start of another week and another month, we have another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz to test your football trivia skills. There are 10 questions and a 90-second time limit.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll get you started with a visual quiz and memory test rolled into one. It's our Premier League Years Picture Quiz. Can you identify the seasons in which our selected iconic Premier League photographs were taken?

One week on from the coronation of the new best football player in the world, we have this beauty. Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in every World Cup year since the creation of the award? There are 18 in all and it's definitely possible to snag the lot if you know your European football.

By way of a celebration of this season's promoted teams, we have a couple of team-specific quizzes to have a crack at. One is all about Hull City in the Premier League and the other is focused on Coventry City in the Premier League. And, yes, there is another one to come soon.

That's the top of the game covered. How about the really good stuff, the proper meat of football, lower down? We want you to name every title sponsor in the history of the EFL Trophy.

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Here's one more for now. England have lost a bunch of matches at major tournaments since their World Cup debut in 1950, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten the Three Lions in a World Cup match?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!