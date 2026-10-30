Pedro Porro admits 'I’d love to' when asked about 'dream' transfer - but admits it's 'unfair' on Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has revealed a 'big dream' to return to Spain's La Liga despite signing a new Spurs contract in the summer.

Spurs offered new terms to Porro before he left for the World Cup, where he helped Spain to lift the trophy for the second time in their history. They conceded just one goal in the tournament.

Porro had already committed to a new deal that runs to the summer of 2031 and has the option for another year, but he has spoken about his wish to play in Spain for one of La Liga's top clubs.

'Tottenham probably asked for a lot of money for me'

Pedro Porro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Porro, who joined Manchester City from Girona and had a loan spell at Valladolid, was interviewed by Cadena Ser and explained that he feels happy and loved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I finalised my renewal before the World Cup to be at ease during the tournament, because that greatly influences performance," said the 27-year-old.

"Afterwards, they gave me a great tribute; I feel very loved, and that’s very important to me. They’ve given me a good contract, although if I had waited until after the World Cup, I would have gotten more.

"There were rumours, but I was focused on doing well for my country. If there’s real interest, they call you directly, and that didn’t happen. There were clubs that enquired about my situation, but there wasn’t any real interest.

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"I didn’t want to listen too much. Tottenham probably asked for a lot of money for me because they value me as one of the best."

Like most players of his age, Porro is beginning to cast an eye towards the end of his career and considering where he might like to spend his footballing twilight. Returning to Spain is an obvious choice and he told Cadena Ser that he's keen.

"Obviously, I’d love to return to Spain someday. It’s my country, and I like the league," he said. "Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I’m under contract, but obviously, I’d love to go back to Spain; it’s a big dream of mine."

Pedro Porro (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The right-back was sure not to indicate any preference between Real Madrid and Barcelona, smartly keeping his options open for a 'dream' swansong back home.

Porro left Man City to make permanent his long loan spell at Sporting CP without making an appearance for the Premier League club. He joined Spurs three years ago with a Portuguese league title to his name.

He's been a reliable performer in a turbulent period for the North London club. Porro played 90 minutes in the Europa League final in 2025, helping Spurs to a clean sheet and 1-0 win over Manchester United.