Newcastle United transfer target will leave Premier League club this summer: report

Newcastle United transfer target Jan Paul van Hecke looks increasingly likely to depart the Amex Stadium in the coming months.

The Dutch international will shortly enter the final 12 months of his deal, with every indication of a growing reluctance from the player to sign a contract renewal.

Despite Brighton’s reputation for securing long-term commitments from their stars, Van Hecke appears ready for a new challenge, leaving the Seagulls with a difficult decision: sell this summer or risk losing him for free in a year's time.

Jan Paul van Hecke to leave Brighton this summer

Jan Paul van Hecke has won 10 caps for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are high on the list of suitors, having registered significant interest in the 25-year-old during the previous two windows.

According to Dutch outlet VI, Brighton have tried 'several times to entice Van Hecke to sign a new, significantly improved contract'.