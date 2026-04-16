Tottenham Hotspur dealt summer blow, with key contract on the horizon: report

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Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a torrid season, with another off-field blow added to the mix

Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi appears dejected during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light
Roberto De Zerbi is believed to be interested in signing one of his former players (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Tottenham Hotspur will be signing players to push towards the top half of the Premier League or towards a Championship promotion next season.

While all top-flight clubs will have begun their planning for the summer transfer window, Spurs find themselves in a particularly tricky situation.

Spurs target set to sign new contract

Manuel Locatelli of Juventus looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus at Parc des Princes on September 6, 2022 in Paris, France.

Manuel Locatelli is on Spurs' radar