Tottenham Hotspur dealt summer blow, with key contract on the horizon: report

Roberto De Zerbi is believed to be interested in signing one of his former players

It remains to be seen if Tottenham Hotspur will be signing players to push towards the top half of the Premier League or towards a Championship promotion next season.

While all top-flight clubs will have begun their planning for the summer transfer window, Spurs find themselves in a particularly tricky situation.

The calibre of player they will want to sign is unlikely to be interested if Spurs are relegated to the Championship.

Spurs target set to sign new contract