Tottenham Hotspur dealt summer blow, with key contract on the horizon: report
Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a torrid season, with another off-field blow added to the mix
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It remains to be seen if Tottenham Hotspur will be signing players to push towards the top half of the Premier League or towards a Championship promotion next season.
While all top-flight clubs will have begun their planning for the summer transfer window, Spurs find themselves in a particularly tricky situation.
The calibre of player they will want to sign is unlikely to be interested if Spurs are relegated to the Championship.