'It was carnage' What Roberto De Zerbi's first seven games at former clubs tell us about Tottenham Hotspur's survival hopes

Tottenham Hotspur simply have no margin for error when it comes to the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are set to hire the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss after parting ways with Igor Tudor on Sunday, with the club one point above the Premier League relegation zone and just seven games of the season remaining.

While De Zerbi will reportedly be signing a five-year contract, it is the next eight weeks that could define his reign as he tries to prevent a humiliating relegation to the Championship.

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'Baffling': Roberto De Zerbi's start to life at former club is a warning to Tottenham Hotspur

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Tudor lasted just seven games as Tottenham manager and De Zerbi has the same number of matches to turn around the fortunes of a side that remain without a league victory in 2026.

Between now and the end of the campaign, Spurs face trips to Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa and Chelsea, as well as home fixtures against Brighton, Leeds United and Everton.