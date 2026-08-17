Quiz! Can you name the three most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992?

How well do you know your big-money Premier League transfers?

The Premier League ranks as the richest football league in the world and means players are transferred for vast amounts of money twice a year. The fees haven't always been stratospheric but the biggest moves tend to catch the eye. This FourFourTwo quiz will find out whether you were paying attention.

PLAY ALL QUIZZES (Image credit: Future) PLAY NOW You can play all FourFourTwo quizzes right HERE

Let's not beat around the bush: This is a big one. You need to name the top three most expensive transfers into a Premier League club in every summer between 1992 and 2025, so Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson aren't here just in case their fees are beaten.

In total, that means there are 105 players to name and 25 minutes to name them. That's not a lot but you'll run out of names before you run out of time. The fees were those reported at the time and we've been generous with our definition of 'summer' for the years before the transfer window was introduced.

FourFourTwo has absolutely loads of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. After challenging you to identify 105 players, we'll keep it simple and ask you to name every top-flight club in English football since 1945.

If all that history is too much, how about staying in the present day and naming every team in the EFL in 2026-27. That's 72 in all between the Championship, League One and League Two. We also want you to name every team to have won any one of the top four divisions in England.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 View

Fancy another serious test? We have another monster in the form of our latest career paths quiz. In all, there are 100 players to name based only on the teams for which they played.

Elsewhere, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65 features clues on Premier League title winners, the Super League, famous sponsors and superagents. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.