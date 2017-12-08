Who'd be in a combined Man United and Man City team?

There's no love lost between Manchester United and Manchester City, who have been battling for local bragging rights ever since their first meeting in 1891. The derby has taken on even greater significance in recent years, though, with City's Abu Dhabian takeover in 2008 allowing them to compete with United on an equal footing.

Even as recently as 10 years ago, this combined XI would probably have been made up exclusively of United players. That's no longer the case - but exactly how many Citizens make the cut?