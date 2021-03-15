Manchester City transfer news: Premier League leaders aim to beat Real Madrid to Nuno Mendes signing

Manchester City believe they can beat Real Madrid to the signing of Sporting CP wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

According to AS, the 18-year-old left-back is wanted by several of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Man City are no exception.

They have approached Mendes with the hope of moving to the front of the queue for his signature, ahead of Real Madrid and Juventus amongst others.

Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen at left-back, potentially signalling the end of Benjamin Mendy’s injury-hit four-year stay at the Etihad.

Mendy has made just 66 appearances in all competitions since signing from Monaco for £52million in July 2017, failing to build on his huge potential.

He has played eight times in the Premier League this season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko consistently preferred to him during City’s recent winning run.

Mendes, who only made his professional debut for Sporting in June, became a regular after Marcos Acuna was sold to Sevilla three months later.

He has started all but four games during the current campaign for the Primeira League leaders, who are targeting their first title for 19 years.

As it stands, Sporting are 10 points ahead of rivals Porto, with Braga and Benfica lagging even further behind.

Mendes, who can also play on the left wing, has been a revelation for Sporting, who acted quickly to extend his contract until 2025.

That new deal increased his buyout clause to £60million, but City wouldn’t be deterred by such a high price for an inexperienced player.

Pedro Porro, who is currently on loan at Sporting, could be used as part of the negotiations to sign Mendes.

The 21-year-old was today called up to Spain’s senior squad for the first time by Luis Enrique, ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.