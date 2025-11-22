Why Antoine Semenyo is absent from Bournemouth squad v West Ham, amid Liverpool transfer interest

Antoine Semenyo was a notable absence from the Bournemouth squad in their game against West Ham United.

The attacker – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – has been the Cherries’ key man this season, netting six goals and providing three assists.

But he wasn’t even available to take a place on the bench in his side’s return to Premier League action this weekend.

Why Antoine Semenyo is missing for Bournemouth v West Ham United

The Bournemouth man had to withdraw from the Ghana camp midway through the international break (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Semenyo linked up with Ghana over the international break, but was forced to leave the camp due to an ankle issue, believed to have worsened after appearing against Japan.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the 25-year-old was suffering with the issue before the November break, and it transpired that it was serious enough to keep him out of the matchday squad entirely against the Hammers.

Andoni Iraola has claimed he's not worried about Semenyo's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a blow not only for those connected to the Cherries, and Fantasy Premier League players, but it may also catch the attention of figures on Merseyside.

His absence comes in the same week that BBC Sport revealed the contract Semenyo signed in the summer contains a £65m release clause that can be activated in the first two weeks in January.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed that Liverpool are exploring the structure of a potential move for the Bournemouth star, despite breaking the British transfer record twice in the summer for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

“We are in November, Antoine is our player, he will continue to be our player,” Iraola said, as quoted by the BBC. “In January, you can ask me about the market, but right now, I am not worried about the next market.”

Figures at Bournemouth have reportedly accepted they may be powerless to prevent Semenyo’s exit in January, but should this injury cause a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the winger, it could well throw a spanner in the works for any winter move.

Liverpool are just one potential suitor for Semenyo this winter (Image credit: Alamy)

We’ll have to wait for further comments from Iraola to assess the length of Semenyo’s absence.

However, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the injury comes at the worst time for both Bournemouth and potential suitors like Liverpool.

These could be the last weeks the Cherries have the Ghanaian at their disposal heading into a busy festive period and, if it’s serious, it could disrupt any attempt to activate the reported release clause.

All involved will be hoping the injury is a minor issue, and the forward can return to the pitch as swiftly as possible.

Semenyo is valued at €55m, according to Transfermarkt.