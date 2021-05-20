Belgium Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Belgium’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off against Russia on June 12 in Saint Petersburg, as Roberto Martinez’s side begin their quest for European glory.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Belgium Euro 2020 fixtures

June 12: Russia, 8pm

June 17: Denmark, 5pm

June 21: Finland, 8pm

Belgium’s golden generation is yet to bring home the major silverware it is capable of, but they hope that will change this summer.

Martinez’s side fell to a shock defeat to Wales at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2016, before suffering a semi-final defeat to eventual winners France at the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium's best-ever Euros campaign was in 1980, when they finished as runners-up, but they begin this tournament as the world's number one-ranked team.

With Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois guarding the goal, Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku banging in the goals up front, they are a force to be reckoned.

Martinez’s team swept aside all comers in qualifying, winning all 10 of their matches in a group featuring Russia and Scotland and finishing with a +37 goal difference.

However, a strong start is everything in tournament football and Belgium face a difficult game away to Russia in Saint Petersburg first up on June 12.

They then face Denmark in Copenhagen on June 17, before returning to the Saint Petersburg Stadium to face Finland on June 21.

If Belgium finish top of Group B they will set up a Last-16 meeting with the third-placed team from Group A, D, E or F.

Should they come second, a battle with the second-placed team from Group A awaits: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales.

Belgium could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.