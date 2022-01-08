Chelsea v Chesterfield live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Chesterfield live stream, Saturday 8 January, 5.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be out to avoid an upset in the third round of the FA Cup when they host Chesterfield on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into this weekend's fixture with renewed optimism. Chelsea were probably the better team in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend. They followed that up with an excellent display on Wednesday night, as the Blues beat Tottenham 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Given Manchester City's relentlessness, Chelsea are unlikely to win the Premier League title this term. The domestic cup competitions could therefore take on more significance; Chelsea managers are not always afforded time, but it would be hard to dismiss Tuchel if he led the club to a top-three finish in the league and won either the League Cup or the FA Cup.

Chelsea last lifted this trophy under Antonio Conte in 2018. They have reached two finals since then but lost to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester last season. Tuchel will be aiming to go one better in the current campaign, and a home tie against Chesterfield represents a gentle start to their FA Cup campaign.

James Rowe's men are currently top of the National League as they seek promotion back to League Two. Chesterfield's participation in this tournament began in the fourth qualifying round, where they thrashed Curzon Ashton 4-0. The Spireites then beat Carlisle United and Salford City to set up this hotly anticipated trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy, who is in Cameroon to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have returned positive Covid-19 tests, while Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen are out injured.

Tuchel is likely to hand an opportunity to some of the fringe members of his squad. Saul Niguez and Malang Sarr could keep their places after featuring against Tottenham last time out, while Timo Werner is in line to start up front after a spell on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

