England's Euro 2020 heroes: How every one of the 26-man squad performed

England's Euro 2020 dream could perhaps not have ended in a more heartbreaking fashion. Still, there have been so many individual stories across the tournament.

From Raheem Sterling lighting up the competition just a stone's throw from his neck of the woods, to Jude Bellingham becoming the youngest-ever player in the knockout stages of the Euros, some England stars have shone this summer.

CHRIS FLANAGAN England will learn from Euro 2020 - they're still on track for World Cup glory

There will be plenty of reflection in the coming days and weeks, as England's young lions digest a tournament in which they came close - but how did they all rate across Euro 2020?

Jordan Pickford

Five clean sheets, one goal conceded from open play and two saves in a shootout: it reads well for Jordan Pickford's Euro 2020 - who wasn't everyone's favoured no.1 going into the tournament, following the emergence of Dean Henderson.

But England's first choice in goal has had a good tournament. He's not exactly had to do much but key saves against big opposition to keep England in it against Germany and Italy have enhanced the Everton man's reputation - even if he did look a little nervous in the final two games, at times. It's a solid if unspectacular performance overall.

Kyle Walker

A star performer. The Manchester City defender’s energy and pace allowed England to play with a high line, while his versatility meant Southgate could switch between three and four at the back.

There was great debate over who should have started at right-back for England this summer - and Kieran Tripper and Reece James both got minutes - but Walker proved himself the superior option. Great going forward but especially solid defensively. The best right-back at the tournament, bar none.

Luke Shaw

Without a doubt, one of the stars of Euro 2020, Luke Shaw has been one of the best performers at the tournament in a competition of excellent left-backs.

He capped his final off with a goal but Shaw has offered attacking thrust, assists and plenty of threat from the lefthand side. He's been a vital asset for England in this tournament and can hold his head high with the performances he's put in.

Declan Rice

There was never any doubting the West Ham midfielder's dynamism and positioning, but did he really have maturity to anchor England's midfield this summer?

Rice proved he could. The 22-year-old was phenomenal from start to finish but won particular praise for his snarling display against Germany in the last-16. Rice had been booked after only eight minutes, and some managers might have considered subbing him off. But Southgate stuck with him and was rewarded with another flawless afternoon from his midfield enforcer.

John Stones

The only member of England's defence to start every game, John Stones has been excellent all tournament and barely put a foot wrong.

While the Manchester City defender slipped down the pecking order at club level in the last couple of years, he's been nothing but reliable for the Three Lions and proved himself to be one of the best ball-playing defenders on the continent this summer.

Harry Maguire

Maguire entered Euro 2020 injured and missed the opening two matches, but you wouldn't have been able to tell upon his return. The Manchester United captain was a rock at the heart of defence, winning his physical battles and building play with typical composure. He also scored a quality header against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

His partnership with John Stones at centre-back may one day go down as one of the all-time great English combinations.

Jack Grealish

Famously, he's barely been given a chance - but Jack Grealish has had a decent Euro 2020.

He's assisted two goals and only been given one start. Grealish's role as the impact spark to kick England into life has worked almost to perfection - except for in the final, where Jorginho arguably could have been sent off for a stamp on the Aston Villa captain.

At 25, there's more to come from Grealish, too. This could just be the start for him.

Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool captain's participation at Euro 2020 had been in doubt after an injury-ravaged domestic season. Yet Henderson played a crucial role - often from the bench - as England reached the final.

The 31-year-old's leadership, composure and energy gave Southgate a quality option whenever Rice and Philipps grew tired. Scored his first international goal in 63 caps against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has scored four goals at Euro 2020, netted the winner to get them into a first final in 55 years and scored his spot-kick in the shootout against Italy. But ultimately, he'll probably be disappointed with his performances.

The England captain took a while to click into gear, with three ropey displays in the group stage and some questioning his fitness and mobility. Too often, he's dropped too deep: there needs to be better balance in future between his playmaking and his ability to get back into the box to finish chances.

He's delivered key moments and was exemplary at times - but not the tournament he would have hoped to have by his lofty standards. The wait for his first winner's medal continues.

Raheem Sterling

England's best player and arguably the star of the tournament. Sterling scored three goals from the left flank, including winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage and Germany in the last-16. His assist for Harry Kane's opener against Ukraine in the quarter-final also set the wheels in motion for a comfortable win.

He had his doubters before the tournament following a difficult season for Manchester City. They have been well and truly silenced. Perhaps no Three Lions player since Wayne Rooney in 2004 has affected a tournament quite this much.

Marcus Rashford

It's very hard to judge Marcus Rashford, given that he perhaps went into this tournament recovering from a shoulder injury and as the back-up to Raheem Sterling - who's proved undroppable. A handful of cameos off the bench and a missed penalty is not how the Manchester United man wanted this tournament to go.

Rashford was always there to provide a boost off the bench, though. It's easy to forget how young he really is: at 23, he could be captaining the team at the 2030 World Cup and experiences like this one are vital for any player. He'd have learned a lot from Euro 2020, even if very little of it was positive for him personally.

Kieran Trippier

Eyebrows were raised when Tripper was started at left-back in England's opening Group D game against Croatia. The right-footer responded with a display of composed defending, before switching back to the right flank side for subsequent matches.

Southgate believes the Atletico Madrid man is his best defender in one on one situations and he proved it this summer. Tough to beat and composed in possession, Tripper also showed his prowess from set-pieces when on the pitch. Would probably have taken a penalty had he remained on the pitch in the final.

Aaron Ramsdale

Another 23-year-old with little to get excited about in regards to his own performances, Aaron Ramsdale wasn't even supposed to be here - he was only called up after Dean Henderson pulled out injured.

But the experience of going to a major tournament will have helped him immensely. He might well be the England no.1 one day and he'll have gained a lot from being with this group.

Kalvin Phillips

The breakout star for England this summer? Phillips had not been a popular choice to start for the Three Lions this summer, but quickly won fans round with his assist for Sterling's winner against Croatia in the first group game.

The Leeds United enforcer offers energy, leadership and composure in tight spaces. His driving runs offer a nice balance to Declan Rice's dynamism in England's midfield and he is certain to keep his place over the coming 12 months. A terrific summer.

Tyrone Mings

We all watched his unnecessary bodycheck against Austria in the pre-tournament friendly and panicked about whether Tyrone Mings could be relied on in such big games.

We needn't have worried. Mings was excellent in Harry Maguire's early absence, offering the aerial ability, distribution and leadership that England would've otherwise missed. He can be very proud of his individual performances.

Conor Coady

One of only three outfield players - alongside Ben Chilwell and Ben White - not to play a single second at Euro 2020. The experience will have been bittersweet for the Wolves defender, who will have been desperate to get on the pitch.

Jadon Sancho

The German press were perplexed as to why Jadon Sancho wasn't starting. He had plenty of competition to play on either wing for his country - so when he did get that chance, he'd have had to do something really special to keep his place.

Overall, it was an average tournament for the youngster, who some claim has never impressed hugely in an England shirt. Missing a penalty in the shootout will sting for him, too. He just couldn't be the difference-maker, as he so often has been for Borussia Dortmund.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fans might have expected to see more of DCL at Euro 2020. In the end, the Everton target man managed only 18 minutes, 17 of which came against Croatia at the end of England's opening game.

The 24-year-old always knew he was a backup option to Harry Kane, but will feel aggrieved not to have been given more opportunities from the bench.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount is 22 years old but you'd never have know it, watching the Chelsea midfielder at Euro 2020.

He was superb off the ball, in the press and drifting from a no.8 berth further forward to support England's attack. Though he doesn't have a concrete goal or assist to show for his work, he's been one of the first names on the teamsheet for a while now and proved exactly why with some mature displays for Gareth Southgate.

Phil Foden

Big things were expected of the Manchester City starlet, with many tipping him to win the young player of the tournament.

He fell some way short of those hopes, eventually losing his place on the right of England's attack to Bukayo Saka. Foden showed glimpses of the balance and dazzling footwork that's made him a Pep favourite, but lacked consistency and end product.

Ben Chilwell

Having to isolate mid-tournament certainly didn't help his chances of getting onto the pitch - and Luke Shaw has arguably been England's best player - but Ben Chilwell can consider himself unlucky not have played a minute at the Euros. He had an excellent campaign with Chelsea and his heart must have dropped when he saw Kieran Trippier starting left-back in England's first game. Not a tournament he'll have fond memories of personally.

Ben White

The Brighton defender is hot property this summer but it won't be because of his performances at Euro 2020. How could it be, when White didn't play a single second? He won't have expected to play, but will be disappointed all the same.

Sam Johnstone

Made his England debut pre-tournament, looked superb against Romania and then didn't have to be called upon throughout the competition. Sam Johnstone will no doubt be grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this squad and want to kick on at club level, to ensure that he can stay ahead of Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale in Southgate's thinking going forward.

Reece James

Chelsea defender James was brought into the side to face Scotland and did well at right-back. He again showed that he is a decent blend of attacking instinct and defensive intelligence, but offers far less than Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper.

Bukayo Saka

Some didn't expect him to go to the tournament, many were surprised to see him start ahead of the likes of Foden, Sancho and Grealish. But Bukayo Saka was absolutely brilliant against Czech Republic, before creating the goal against Denmark.

His final performance off the bench could well be his most erratic this season. He didn't play well and compounding such a poor game with the penalty that won the Euros for Italy is the worst possible way for his first international tournament to end.

But Saka is 19. He's already a hero for England and he's been Arsenal's shining light all season, too. He will bounce back stronger from this and return to become even better. He'll always remember Euro 2020 with heartbreak - which is unfair, considering how good he's been - but he'll rise from this disappointment.

Jude Bellingham

A player who turned 18 midway through the tournament should never have been expecting to have much of an impact but Bellingham has a habit of defying expectations.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was fielded for roughly an hour across three separate matches, and always brought on when England were leading. He offers plenty of composure and aggression off the ball and will be all the better for having been to a tournament so young. A future superstar of English football.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

ALSO READ

REACTION Pride remains at the end of an incredible summer

EURO 2020 Who received the most Euro 2020 yellow cards?

ENGLAND Why England's Euro 2020 final defeat is different to other heartbreaks