Who has received Euro 2020 yellow cards?

(Image credit: MUNCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Kai Havertz of Germany receiving a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor after a fault against Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena on June 19, 2021 in Munchen, Germany (Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images))

Anthony Taylor makes it perfectly clear he's booking Kai Havertz – but who else is one Euro 2020 yellow card from suspension? (Credit: Getty Images)

After picking up yellow cards in the group stage, 46 players enter the Euro 2020 knockouts on a disciplinary tightrope by being one booking from a suspension.

Among the big names who could find themselves ruled out of the next round are France’s Antoine Griezmann, Spain’s Sergio Busquets, Germany’s Joshua Kimmich and England’s Phil Foden. Already banned from their team’s Round of 16 game are Wales’s Ethan Ampadu, Croatia’s Dejan Lovren and Czech Republic’s Jan Boril.

Wales, France, Germany and Switzerland all have five different players one slip from a suspension, while by contrast Italy, England, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands each only have one player under a yellow cloud.

Here’s the full list of players on a yellow card, arranged in order of their Round of 16 fixtures.

WALES (5)

2 Chris Gunter

4 Ben Davies

7 Joe Allen

13 Kieffer Moore

22 Chris Mepham

DENMARK (4)

8 Thomas Delaney

14 Mikkel Damsgaard

18 Daniel Wass

24 Mathias Jensen

ITALY (1)

12 Matteo Pessina

AUSTRIA (3)

8 David Alaba

13 Daniel Bachmann

21 Stefan Lainer

NETHERLANDS (1)

15 Marten de Roon

CZECH REPUBLIC (2)

12 Lukas Masopust

19 Adam Hlozek

BELGIUM (1)

16 Thorgan Hazard

PORTUGAL (1)

4 Ruben Dias

CROATIA (3)

5 Duje Caleta-Car

8 Mateo Kovacic

11 Marcelo Brozovic

SPAIN (4)

4 Pau Torres

5 Sergio Busquets

16 Rodri

18 Jordi Alba

FRANCE (5)

1 Hugo Lloris

2 Benjamin Pavard

3 Presnel Kimpembe

7 Antoine Griezmann

21 Lucas Hernández

SWITZERLAND (5)

2 Kevin Mbabu

7 Breel Embolo

10 Granit Xhaka

19 Mario Gavranovic

22 Fabian Schär

ENGLAND (1)

20 Phil Foden

GERMANY (5)

4 Matthias Ginter

6 Joshua Kimmich

7 Kai Havertz

19 Leroy Sané

21 Ilkay Gündogan

SWEDEN (3)

2 Mikael Lustig

20 Kristoffer Olsson

24 Marcus Danielson

UKRAINE (2)

5 Sergiy Sydorchuk

10 Mykola Shaparenko

