Euro 2020 – who is Hungary’s captain, Adam Szalai?

Adam Szalai will be the Hungary captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Mainz striker has struggled for goals since rejoining the club in August 2019, but remains in good form for his country, scoring against Poland and San Marino during the last international break.

At 33, Szalai has spent the majority of his career in Germany, with spells at Schalke, Hoffenheim and Hannover.

While far from prolific, only once hitting double figures in the Bundesliga, he provides a focal point for attacks with his height and strength.

He made his debut for Hungary in a friendly with Israel in February 2009, getting off the mark with a hat-trick against San Marino a year later.

They were the first of 23 goals in 70 caps for his country so far, the most significant coming in a 2-0 win over Austria at Euro 2016.

It got Hungary’s first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup off to a great start with a vital three points from their opening group game.

Draws with Iceland and Portugal secured their passage to the second round, where Belgium proved just too strong for Bernd Storck’s side, running out 4-0 winners.

Playing a key role at Euro 2016 was a stark contrast to the peripheral figure Szalai had been two years previously.

After being left out of a couple of squads, he even went so far as announcing that he wouldn’t play for the national team for as long as Attila Pinter remained in charge.

Szalai has relished the added responsibility since being made captain by Marco Rossi and is keen to put his experience to good use this summer.

Hungary have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, France and Germany, and face a huge challenge just to progress to the knockout stages.