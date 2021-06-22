Euro 2020 – Jamal Musiala: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Jamal Musiala will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Germany at the European Championship.

The midfielder has won three caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2021.

He will become Germany's youngest ever player at a Euros if he appears this summer.

Die Mannschaft lost their opening game 1-0 to France, before dismantling Portugal 4-2.

Germany will conclude the group stage of Euro 2020 against Hungary on Wednesday.

Which club does Jamal Musiala play for?

Musiala plays his club football for Bayern Munich, having come through the club's academy.

Born in Germany, the teenager grew up in England after moving there with his family aged seven.

He was previously on the books of Chelsea but made the move to Bayern as a 16-year-old in 2019.

Musiala has racked up 38 appearances for the club's senior side since making his debut in 2020.

How old is Jamal Musiala?

Musiala was born on 26 February 2003. He is 18 years old.

What is Jamal Musiala's squad number?

Musiala will wear the No.14 shirt for Germany at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern, he wears the No.42.

What is Jamal Musiala's net worth?

Musiala has an estimated net worth of £205,000, according to playersbio.com.

What is Jamal Musiala's contract length?

Musiala's contract at Bayern runs until the summer of 2026. He signed a five-year deal at the club in 2021.

What is Jamal Musiala's salary?

Musiala earns an estimated £4,300 per week at Bayern, according to sportekz.com.