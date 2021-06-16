Euro 2020 – Joshua Kimmich: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Joshua Kimmich will be an important player for Germany at this summer's European Championship.

The versatile German has won 56 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2016.

Germany have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Joshua Kimmich play for?

Kimmich plays his club football for Bayern Munich, for whom he has made 259 appearances in all competitions. Kimmich has helped Bayern win six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League since his arrival at the Allianz Arena in 2015.

Before joining Bayern, he plied his trade for RB Leipzig. Kimmich played 55 times for Leipzig in the third and second divisions.

He actually spent his youth career at Stuttgart, but Leipzig prised him away from die Roten before he had played a match for them at senior level.

How old is Joshua Kimmich?

Kimmich was born on 8 February 1995. He is 26 years old.

What is Joshua Kimmich’s squad number?

Kimmich will wear the No.6 shirt for Germany at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern Munich, he also wears the No.6.

What is Joshua Kimmich's net worth?

Kimmich has an estimated net worth of £36m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Joshua Kimmich's contract length?

Kimmich's contract at Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a five-year extension to his deal in 2018.

What is Joshua Kimmich's salary?

Kimmich earns an estimated £175,000 per week at Barcelona, according to salarysport.com.