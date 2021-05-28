Euro 2020 – who is Poland’s captain, Robert Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski will be the Poland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The prolific striker has 66 goals in 118 caps for his country since making his debut against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier in September 2008.

He came off the bench to score Poland’s second goal in a 2-0 win, after Ebi Smolarek had given them the lead in the first half.

Lewandowski has been a key member of the squad ever since, first being named as captain by Waldemar Fornalik in 2013.

He took on the role permanently a year later and was in excellent form as Poland qualified for Euro 2016, reaching the quarter-finals in France.

They finished second in their group, level on points with winners Germany, and then beat Switzerland on penalties in the second round.

Although Lewandowski belatedly scored his first goal of the tournament against eventual champions Portugal, they prevailed after another tense shootout.

The 2018 World Cup was a disappointment for Poland, who went at the group stage, and they will be keen to make amends this summer.

Lewandowski will hope to finally show his best form at a major tournament after the best season of his career.

The 32-year-old scored 48 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, breaking the Bundesliga record in the process.

He now has 294 goals for Bayern Munich, who have won the title in each of his seven years with the club since joining from their rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

Poland have been drawn in Group E alongside Spain, Sweden and Slovakia, and are hoping to replicate their success at Euro 2016.