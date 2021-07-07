Euro 2020: What's the deal with the tiny car that brings on the match ball?
By Conor Pope
Hey, there's a small remote-control car that sometimes appears at Euro 2020 – what's going on there?
Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain saw the triumphant return of one very special character: the tiny car that brings on the match ball.
Having appeared at the opening match between Italy and Turkey on June 11, the tiny car unceremoniously disappeared – we thought possibly for good.
But with the introduction of a new Adidas Uniforia ball for the semi-final, everyone’s favourite diminutive remote-control vehicle came roaring back.
it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a man in possession of a heart, must be in want of a cuddle from the tiny football car pic.twitter.com/VGZrk0FP5zJuly 7, 2021
And the question on everyone’s lips is now: erm, what’s the deal with the small car that brings the match ball on, then?
Well, the unsurprising modern football answer is that it’s a sponsorship deal. Volkswagen is the “official mobility partner” (no, us neither) of Euro 2020, and the tiny car is a clever way of advertising that vital deal. It’s even got its own Twitter account now.
Can't believe I'm here. #EURO2020 #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/A2DYhfV6MCJuly 6, 2021
So will we see the tiny football car for England’s semi-final against Denmark and the final on Sunday? We don’t know for sure, but the signs are good.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.