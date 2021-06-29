Euro 2020: Where will England play their quarter-final if they beat Germany?

So far, England have played the entirety of their Euro 2020 journey on home soil - but that all changes, should the Three Lions reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

England face a trip to Rome, Italy, to play either Sweden or Ukraine, should they beat Germany at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Wembley is scheduled to host both semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, regardless of how England do. So if England reach the final of the competition, they can do so having only played one game outside of England.

As well as hosting the latter stages of the competition, Wembley played host to the weekend's knockout fixture between Italy and Austria, in which Italy progressed, winning 2-1 after extra time.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals in full

Belgium vs Italy

Munich, Germany, 2 July 2021

Switzerland vs Spain

Saint Petersburg, Russia, 2 July 2021

England/Germany vs Sweden/Ukraine

Rome, Italy, 3 July 2021

Czech Republic vs Denmark

Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 July 2021

Despite a number of teams being at home during the group stages, only England are going to play a knockout match on home soil. Munich didn't host a last-16 game, Seville hosted Belgium vs Portugal, Copenhagen hosted Netherlands vs Czech Republic and Amsterdam hosted Wales vs Denmark.

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Who are England’s penalty takers and what is their record like?

RANKED! Euro 2020: England's Euro record

RIO FERDINAND "I was so happy that Edwin van der Sar saved Anelka's penalty in 2008... I was next and wouldn't have scored!