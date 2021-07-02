Euro 2020: Who is the referee for Czech Republic vs Denmark?

Czech Republic vs Denmark kicks off in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday night, with Bjorn Kuipers taking charge of the fixture.

The Dutchman has been in UEFA's elite group of referees since 2009 and was the fourth official at the 2018 World Cup final. This season, he took charge of the Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City that saw Angel Di Maria sent off.

So far at Euro 2020, Kuipers has refereed Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark and Spain's 5-0 thumping of Slovakia.

Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra will be the assistant referees for the match.