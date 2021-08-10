FIFA 22: EA announce brand-new FUT Hero cards

FIFA 22 is set to feature more legends of the game in its FUT gamemode - that's FIFA Ultimate Team - with superhero-style posters of the new Heroes cards teased for the game.

The FUT mode enables users to build squads full of their favourite players and add legends - icon cards - such as Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona and Pele into their teams. While those legends can all be integrated into your team with maximum chemistry, however, the new Heroes cards take more effort to work in - and will thus probably be cheaper to acquire.

EA teased the brand new legend cards last month and have since announced some brand new signings to the team, including Champions League final scorers, Lars Ricken and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. All new cards come with fantastic superhero artwork.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Fernando Morientes Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Diego Milito Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Robbie Keane Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Mario Gomez Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Clint Dempsey Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Jorge Campos Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Tim Cahill Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Sami Al-Jaber Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Abedi Pele Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: EA Sports) Lars Ricken

Although not revealed on the FIFA 22 site yet, Liverpool hero Jerzy Dudek features prominently in the FUT 22 teaser trailer, further reinforcing the theme of Champions League final heroes.

According to the full list of FUT 22 heroes in the video, Jurgen Kohler, David Ginola, Antonio Di Natale, Joe Cole, Ivan Cordoba, Aleksandr Mostovoi and Freddie Ljungberg are all set to be added to the Heroes line-up, too.

The Heroes line-up can be viewed around 2:38.

"FUT Heroes have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green Club link to any player within the same league as well as the usual nation link, giving you new ways to build your dream squad and recreate some of football's most famous moments in FUT 22," EA explains.

