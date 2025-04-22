Quiz! Can you name every artist to have appeared more than once on the FIFA soundtrack?

The FIFA video game series is one that has always delivered when it came to top tunes.

Bands and artists from around the world have often applauded the uncharacteristic reach their songs can have from simply saying yes to EA Sports advances. But how many about those few that have featured more than once?

FourFourTwo is asking you, in our latest trivia quiz, which artist or bands, have appeared in more than one FIFA/EA FC soundtrack?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every club in the Football League right now?

We are slapping exactly 15 minutes on the clock and all we need in return is the 149 artists or bands, to have featured in more than one FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack?

We understand it is an almighty task, so don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

It's all listed by alphabetical order – and no need to enter “the” for bands.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Best of luck!

