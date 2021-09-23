FIFA 22: EA announce the best La Liga XI in the new game

The best La Liga XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

Among the stars, familiar faces such as Sergio Aguero (87), Karim Benzema (89) and Luis Suarez (88) are up front with Jan Oblak (91) between the sticks.

In midfield, EA have opted for a quartet consisting of Real Madrid's Casemiro (89), Toni Kroos (88), Luka Modric (87) and Barcelona creator Frankie De Jong (87). The team is completed by a defence made up of Jordi Alba (86), David Alaba (84) and Dani Carvajal (85).

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Of the 11 players, just two represent neither Real Madrid or Barcelona, the Atletico duo Oblak and Suarez. This, despite Atletico's status as reigning La Liga champions.

The news of the top-rated La Liga players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list as the highest-rated Premier League star, while PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) are fifth and sixth on the overall list.

