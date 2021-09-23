FIFA 22: EA announce the Liga MX XI in the new game

The best Liga MX team in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

The team consists of 10 players and featured two French players in the form of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin - both of whom represent Monterrey-based side Tigres.

European fans may also recognise goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who captains both Club America and the Mexican national side, along with Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, who has played for Argentina a handful of times.

Cruz Azul are the current champions in Mexico: they have just the one player in the final list, along with Pumas, Pachuca, Leon and Monterrey, who also have one each.

The news of the top-rated Liga MX players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

Kylian Mbappe has been revealed as the fastest player on the game this time around, as well as having five-star skill moves.

