FIFA 22: EA announce the best Serie A XI in the new game

The best Serie A XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

Among the stars, usual suspects such as Paolo Dybala (87), Lautaro Martinez (85) and Ciro Immobile (87) are up front with Wojciech Szczesny (87) between the sticks.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

In midfield, EA have opted for a trio consisting of Milan's Franck Kessie (84), Inter's Niccolo Barella (84) and Lazio enforcer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85). The team is completed by a defence made up of Theo Hernandes (84) and Stefan De Vrij (85) on the flanks, with Giorgio Chiellini (86) and Martin Skriniar (86) at centre back.

Check out the Juventus 2021/22 range here

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Of the 11 players, just four Italian teams are represented, with four from Inter, three from Milan and two from Juventus – Dybala and Szczesny. This is a break from previous editions, in which Juventus players tended to dominate the best Serie A XI.

The news of the top-rated Serie A players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

FIFA 22 Four new skill moves set to be added to the game

Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list as the highest-rated Premier League star, while PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) are fifth and sixth on the overall list.

You can preorder the new FIFA 22 game now on Amazon.

FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now