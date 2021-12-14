FIFA 22: The top 10 fastest players in the game

FIFA 22 is about passing and movement as much as anything else - but a speedster is always needed to unlock a few defences.

Speed is one of the things in FIFA that can just give you pure, unbridled joy. Who cares if the player can do anything at the end of the run? It's all about the pace.

And these fellas have got it in abundance. Let's run through the list...

10. Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby is already an established international for France at the age of 22 and it's easy to see why - the guy is rapid.

But that's not all he has. Sure, Diaby has 94-rated pace but combine that with 85-rated dribbling and the Frenchman is a phenomenal choice out wide for any ambitious side. He's only going to improve in Career Mode, too.

9. Ismaila Sarr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ismaila Sarr has torn teams apart during his three seasons in England. He's fast-becoming (no pun intended) one of the most fearsome attackers in the Premier League.

And Sarr's speed underpins his entire game. The Watford star has sprint speed and acceleration at 94, with high attacking work rate. He's outrageously fun to play with.

8. Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao mainstay Inaki Williams has phenomenal power in his stride and is also 94-rated for speed. The 27-year-old is great use in transition but he has other aspects to his game which are great in FIFA 22.

Williams has 85-rated shot power, 82-rated strength and his crossing and vision are both in the mid-70s. He's a good all-round attacker - and one that won't break the bank in any mode of the game.

7. Frank Acheampong

Who? Frank Acheampong might be a name many FIFA users are familiar with but the Ghanian plays for Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC.

His 94-rated pace isn't just what he's bringing to the party, either. 93-rated agility, 92-rated balance and 91-rated stamina make him an intriguing player - he's just 77-rated overall but has some superb stats worth bearing in mind.

6. Vinicius Junior

(Image credit: PA)

He's becoming Real Madrid's go-to man - and Vinicius Junior has some filthy stats in FIFA 22.

95 for acceleration and sprint speed. Five-star skill moves. 94 for agility, 89 for dribbling and 85 for ball control. He's just wonderful to have on your team and he glides across the pitch.

At 21, he's only going to get better, too. Did we mention four-star weak foot? Yeah, sign him up - now.

5. Daniel James

The man that Manchester United let go to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo... is faster than Cristiano Ronaldo.

OK, so Leeds United winger Dan James is only rated 77 - but his 95-rated pace is worth having him alone. His pure acceleration makes him one of the fastest individuals in the Premier League and he has fair finishing ability too for his rating. He's not Cristiano but he's decent.

4. Achraf Hakimi

(Image credit: Getty)

Any attacker who's felt Achraf Hakimi steaming past their shoulder to dispossess them will you that the Moroccan shifts nearly as quickly as he seems to move clubs.

FIFA can testify. The PSG right-back is 95 for both sprint speed and acceleration, which his agility, reactions, ball control, dribbling and composure are all in the 80s. He's the best right-back in the game for speed.

3. Alphonso Davies

(Image credit: Getty)

...and here's the best left-back.

Alphonso Davies is 96-rated for sprint speed and acceleration. The Bayern Munich man also has 85-rated dribbling, meaning that's good as a winger too - where he plays for Canada - while his crossing, passing and tackling doesn't let him down either.

He's phenomenally fun to watch - and he's great to control, too.

2. Adama Traore

With 97-rated acceleration and 96-rated sprint speed, Adama Traore is the fastest player in the Premier League on FIFA 22. But with 92-rated dribbling, he's not just good off the ball.

Adama is supremely good on FIFA and even has 87-rated strength, too. He's like a rugby player when he gets on a good run and with solid crossing ability too, what's the harm in signing him and bringing him on, whoever you play as?

1. Kylian Mbappe

(Image credit: PA Images)

That's right - FIFA 22's cover star leaves everyone else in the dust.

Kylian Mbappe is not just imbued with five-star skills with an eye-watering 97 for both acceleration and shot speed, though. He's got 93-rated finishing, dribbling and reactions, while his stamina, ball control, shot power, short passing, composure and agility is all 85-rated or higher.

The best all-round attacker on the game? Perhaps. There's a reason he's the face of this thing.

