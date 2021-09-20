Trending

FIFA 22: Top 100 players revealed

By

23 clubs are represented in the top 100 players in FIFA 21, with Lionel Messi coming out on top

Lionel Messi
(Image credit: Future)

The top 100 players in FIFA 22 have been revealed - and it's Manchester City that lead the way.

Last season's Premier League champions boast 11 of the top 100 players in the game, including fourth-placed Kevin De Bruyne. Paris Saint-Germain, who have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all within the top 10 players, have the next most players in the top 100: 10 players.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Champions League winners Chelsea have just four players in the top 100, in Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. Liverpool have nine players in the top 100, Manchester United and Real Madrid both have eight, Bayern Munich seven, Barcelona six, while Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have three a-piece. 

FIFA 22's top 100 players
PlayerClubNationPositionRating
1
Lionel MessiParis Saint-GermainArgentinaRW93
2
Robert LewandowskiBayern MunichPolandST92
3
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPortugalST91
4
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityBelgiumCM91
5
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainFranceST91
6
NeymarParis Saint-GermainBrazilLW91
7
Jan OblakAtletico MadridSloveniaGK91
8
Harry KaneTottenham HotspurEnglandST90
9
N'Golo KanteChelseaFranceCDM90
10
Manuel NeuerBayern MunichGermanyGK90
11
Marc-Andre Ter StegenBarcelonaGermanyGK90
12
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptRW89
13
Gianluigi DonnarummaParis Saint-GermainItalyGK89
14
Karim BenzemaReal MadridFranceST89
15
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolNetherlandsCB89
16
Joshua KimmichBayern MunichGermanyCDM89
17
Son Heung-minTottenham HotspurSouth KoreaLM89
18
Alisson BeckerLiverpoolBrazilGK89
19
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgiumGK89
20
CasemiroReal MadridBrazilCDM89
21
EdersonManchester CityBrazilGK89
22
Sadio ManeLiverpoolSenegalLW89
23
Luis SuarezAtletico MadridUruguayST88
24
Sergio RamosParis Saint-GermainSpainCB88
25
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPortugalCAM88
26
Romelu LukakuChelseaBelgiumST88
27
Raheem SterlingManchester CityEnglandLW88
28
Toni KroosReal MadridGermanyCM88
29
Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundNorwayST88
30
Keylor NavasParis Saint-GermainCosta RicaGK88
31
MarquinhosParis Saint-GermainBrazilCB87
32
Ruben DiasManchester CityPortugalCB87
33
Leon GoretzkaBayern MunichGermanyCM87
34
Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolScotlandLB87
35
Thomas MullerBayern MunichGermanyCAM87
36
Sergio AgueroBarcelonaArgentinaST87
37
Paulo Dybala
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
ArgentinaCF87
38
Luka ModricReal MadridCroatiaCM87
39
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedEnglandRM87
40
Frenkie De JongBarcelonaNetherlandsCM87
41
Angel Di MariaParis Saint-GermainArgentinaRW87
42
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolEnglandRB87
43
Paul PogbaManchester UnitedFranceCM87
44
Marco VerrattiParis Saint-GermainItalyCM87
45
Wojciech Szczesny
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
PolandGK87
46
Ciro ImmobileLatsium (Lazio)ItalyST87
47
Hugo LlorisTottenham HotspurFranceGK87
48
Lorenzo InsigneNapoliItalyLW86
49
Sergio BusquetsBarcelonaSpainCDM86
50
Joao CanceloManchester CityPortugalRB86
51
Mats HummelsBorussia DortmundGermanyCB86
52
FabinhoLiverpoolBrazilCDM86
53
Riyad MahrezManchester CityAlgeriaRW86
54
Gerard MorenoVillarrealSpainST86
55
Raphael VaraneManchester UnitedFranceCB86
56
Milan SkriniarInternazionaleSlovakiaCB86
57
Marcos LlorenteAtletico MadridSpainCM86
58
Samir HandanovicInternazionaleSloveniaGK86
59
Aymeric LaporteManchester CitySpainCB86
60
Koen CasteelsWolfsburgBelgiumGK86
61
Dani ParejoVillarrealSpainCM86
62
Kalidou KoulibalyNapoliSenegalCB86
63
Giorgio Chiellini
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
ItalyCB86
64
RodriManchester CitySpainCM86
65
Jordi AlbaBarcelonaSpainLB86
66
Thiago AlcantaraLiverpoolSpainCM86
67
Jamie VardyLeicester CityEnglandST86
68
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityPortugalCAM86
69
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichFranceLM86
70
JorginhoChelseaItalyCM85
71
Leonardo Bonucci
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
ItalyCB85
72
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridFranceST85
73
Serge GnabryBayern MunichGermanyRM85
74
Thiago SilvaChelseaBrazilCB85
75
Memphis DepayBarcelonaNetherlandsCF85
76
Ilkay GundoganManchester CityGermanyCM85
77
Eden HazardReal MadridBelgiumLW85
78
Stefan De VrijInternazionaleNetherlandsCB85
79
David SilvaReal SociedadSpainCAM85
80
Achraf HakimiParis Saint-GermainMoroccoRB85
81
Marco ReusBorussia DortmundGermanyCAM85
82
Wilfred NdidiLeicester CityNigeriaCDM85
83
Lautaro MartinezInternazionaleArgentinaST85
84
Mikel OyarzabalReal SociedadSpainLW85
85
Kasper SchmeichelLeicester CityDenmarkGK85
86
Sergej Milinkovic-SavicLatsium (Lazio)SerbiaCM85
87
Peter GulacsiRB LeipzigHungaryGK85
88
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedEnglandLM85
89
Kyle WalkerManchester CityEnglandRB85
90
KokeAtletico MadridSpainCM85
91
Matthjis De Ligt
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
NetherlandsCB85
92
Alejandro GomezSevillaArgentinaCAM85
93
Yann Sommer
Borussia Monchengladbach
SwitzerlandGK85
94
Edinson CavaniManchester UnitedUruguayST85
95
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
ArsenalGabonST85
96
Dani CarvajalReal MadridSpainRB85
97
Roberto FirminoLiverpoolBrazilCF84
98
David AlabaReal MadridAustriaCB84
99
Nicolo BarellaInternazionaleItalyCM84
100
Luke ShawManchester UnitedEnglandLB84

Of the top nationalities represented in the top 100, Spain clear the board, as they're represented 13 times. Germany have 10 players in the top 100, with their two highest-rated being goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. England have eight players in the top 100 players, as do Brazil, France and Italy.

15 goalkeepers make the top 100 list, in fact, with the likes of Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach all represented with their custodians. 16 strikers make the list, 16 central midfielders get in and 16 centre-backs make the top 100.

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?

FIFA 22 Four new skill moves set to be added to the game

FIFA 22 Who are the commentators in the game?