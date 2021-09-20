FIFA 22: Top 100 players revealed
By Mark White
23 clubs are represented in the top 100 players in FIFA 21, with Lionel Messi coming out on top
The top 100 players in FIFA 22 have been revealed - and it's Manchester City that lead the way.
Last season's Premier League champions boast 11 of the top 100 players in the game, including fourth-placed Kevin De Bruyne. Paris Saint-Germain, who have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all within the top 10 players, have the next most players in the top 100: 10 players.
Champions League winners Chelsea have just four players in the top 100, in Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. Liverpool have nine players in the top 100, Manchester United and Real Madrid both have eight, Bayern Munich seven, Barcelona six, while Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have three a-piece.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Position
|Rating
1
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Argentina
|RW
|93
2
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
|ST
|92
3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|ST
|91
4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|CM
|91
5
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|ST
|91
6
|Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|LW
|91
7
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Slovenia
|GK
|91
8
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|ST
|90
9
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|France
|CDM
|90
10
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|GK
|90
11
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|Germany
|GK
|90
12
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|RW
|89
13
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Italy
|GK
|89
14
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|France
|ST
|89
15
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|CB
|89
16
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|CDM
|89
17
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|South Korea
|LM
|89
18
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|GK
|89
19
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|GK
|89
20
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|CDM
|89
21
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|GK
|89
22
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|Senegal
|LW
|89
23
|Luis Suarez
|Atletico Madrid
|Uruguay
|ST
|88
24
|Sergio Ramos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Spain
|CB
|88
25
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|CAM
|88
26
|Romelu Lukaku
|Chelsea
|Belgium
|ST
|88
27
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|England
|LW
|88
28
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|CM
|88
29
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|Norway
|ST
|88
30
|Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Costa Rica
|GK
|88
31
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|CB
|87
32
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|Portugal
|CB
|87
33
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|CM
|87
34
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|Scotland
|LB
|87
35
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|CAM
|87
36
|Sergio Aguero
|Barcelona
|Argentina
|ST
|87
37
|Paulo Dybala
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
|Argentina
|CF
|87
38
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|CM
|87
39
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|England
|RM
|87
40
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|CM
|87
41
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Argentina
|RW
|87
42
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|England
|RB
|87
43
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|France
|CM
|87
44
|Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Italy
|CM
|87
45
|Wojciech Szczesny
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
|Poland
|GK
|87
46
|Ciro Immobile
|Latsium (Lazio)
|Italy
|ST
|87
47
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|France
|GK
|87
48
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|Italy
|LW
|86
49
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|Spain
|CDM
|86
50
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|Portugal
|RB
|86
51
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|CB
|86
52
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|CDM
|86
53
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|Algeria
|RW
|86
54
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|Spain
|ST
|86
55
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United
|France
|CB
|86
56
|Milan Skriniar
|Internazionale
|Slovakia
|CB
|86
57
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|CM
|86
58
|Samir Handanovic
|Internazionale
|Slovenia
|GK
|86
59
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|Spain
|CB
|86
60
|Koen Casteels
|Wolfsburg
|Belgium
|GK
|86
61
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|Spain
|CM
|86
62
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|Senegal
|CB
|86
63
|Giorgio Chiellini
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
|Italy
|CB
|86
64
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|Spain
|CM
|86
65
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|Spain
|LB
|86
66
|Thiago Alcantara
|Liverpool
|Spain
|CM
|86
67
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|England
|ST
|86
68
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Portugal
|CAM
|86
69
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|France
|LM
|86
70
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|Italy
|CM
|85
71
|Leonardo Bonucci
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
|Italy
|CB
|85
72
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|France
|ST
|85
73
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|RM
|85
74
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|Brazil
|CB
|85
75
|Memphis Depay
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|CF
|85
76
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Manchester City
|Germany
|CM
|85
77
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|LW
|85
78
|Stefan De Vrij
|Internazionale
|Netherlands
|CB
|85
79
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|CAM
|85
80
|Achraf Hakimi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Morocco
|RB
|85
81
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|CAM
|85
82
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|Nigeria
|CDM
|85
83
|Lautaro Martinez
|Internazionale
|Argentina
|ST
|85
84
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|LW
|85
85
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Leicester City
|Denmark
|GK
|85
86
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Latsium (Lazio)
|Serbia
|CM
|85
87
|Peter Gulacsi
|RB Leipzig
|Hungary
|GK
|85
88
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|England
|LM
|85
89
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|England
|RB
|85
90
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|CM
|85
91
|Matthjis De Ligt
Piemonto Calcio (Juventus)
|Netherlands
|CB
|85
92
|Alejandro Gomez
|Sevilla
|Argentina
|CAM
|85
93
|Yann Sommer
Borussia Monchengladbach
|Switzerland
|GK
|85
94
|Edinson Cavani
|Manchester United
|Uruguay
|ST
|85
95
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|Gabon
|ST
|85
96
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|RB
|85
97
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|CF
|84
98
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|Austria
|CB
|84
99
|Nicolo Barella
|Internazionale
|Italy
|CM
|84
100
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United
|England
|LB
|84
Of the top nationalities represented in the top 100, Spain clear the board, as they're represented 13 times. Germany have 10 players in the top 100, with their two highest-rated being goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. England have eight players in the top 100 players, as do Brazil, France and Italy.
15 goalkeepers make the top 100 list, in fact, with the likes of Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach all represented with their custodians. 16 strikers make the list, 16 central midfielders get in and 16 centre-backs make the top 100.
