FIFA 22: Top 100 players revealed

The top 100 players in FIFA 22 have been revealed - and it's Manchester City that lead the way.

Last season's Premier League champions boast 11 of the top 100 players in the game, including fourth-placed Kevin De Bruyne. Paris Saint-Germain, who have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all within the top 10 players, have the next most players in the top 100: 10 players.

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Champions League winners Chelsea have just four players in the top 100, in Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. Liverpool have nine players in the top 100, Manchester United and Real Madrid both have eight, Bayern Munich seven, Barcelona six, while Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have three a-piece.

FIFA 22's top 100 players Player Club Nation Position Rating 1 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Argentina RW 93 2 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland ST 92 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Portugal ST 91 4 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium CM 91 5 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France ST 91 6 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Brazil LW 91 7 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Slovenia GK 91 8 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England ST 90 9 N'Golo Kante Chelsea France CDM 90 10 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany GK 90 11 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona Germany GK 90 12 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt RW 89 13 Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain Italy GK 89 14 Karim Benzema Real Madrid France ST 89 15 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands CB 89 16 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany CDM 89 17 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur South Korea LM 89 18 Alisson Becker Liverpool Brazil GK 89 19 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium GK 89 20 Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil CDM 89 21 Ederson Manchester City Brazil GK 89 22 Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal LW 89 23 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid Uruguay ST 88 24 Sergio Ramos Paris Saint-Germain Spain CB 88 25 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal CAM 88 26 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Belgium ST 88 27 Raheem Sterling Manchester City England LW 88 28 Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany CM 88 29 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Norway ST 88 30 Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain Costa Rica GK 88 31 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil CB 87 32 Ruben Dias Manchester City Portugal CB 87 33 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Germany CM 87 34 Andrew Robertson Liverpool Scotland LB 87 35 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Germany CAM 87 36 Sergio Aguero Barcelona Argentina ST 87 37 Paulo Dybala Piemonto Calcio (Juventus) Argentina CF 87 38 Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia CM 87 39 Jadon Sancho Manchester United England RM 87 40 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona Netherlands CM 87 41 Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain Argentina RW 87 42 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England RB 87 43 Paul Pogba Manchester United France CM 87 44 Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain Italy CM 87 45 Wojciech Szczesny Piemonto Calcio (Juventus) Poland GK 87 46 Ciro Immobile Latsium (Lazio) Italy ST 87 47 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur France GK 87 48 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli Italy LW 86 49 Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spain CDM 86 50 Joao Cancelo Manchester City Portugal RB 86 51 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Germany CB 86 52 Fabinho Liverpool Brazil CDM 86 53 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Algeria RW 86 54 Gerard Moreno Villarreal Spain ST 86 55 Raphael Varane Manchester United France CB 86 56 Milan Skriniar Internazionale Slovakia CB 86 57 Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid Spain CM 86 58 Samir Handanovic Internazionale Slovenia GK 86 59 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City Spain CB 86 60 Koen Casteels Wolfsburg Belgium GK 86 61 Dani Parejo Villarreal Spain CM 86 62 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Senegal CB 86 63 Giorgio Chiellini Piemonto Calcio (Juventus) Italy CB 86 64 Rodri Manchester City Spain CM 86 65 Jordi Alba Barcelona Spain LB 86 66 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool Spain CM 86 67 Jamie Vardy Leicester City England ST 86 68 Bernardo Silva Manchester City Portugal CAM 86 69 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich France LM 86 70 Jorginho Chelsea Italy CM 85 71 Leonardo Bonucci Piemonto Calcio (Juventus) Italy CB 85 72 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France ST 85 73 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich Germany RM 85 74 Thiago Silva Chelsea Brazil CB 85 75 Memphis Depay Barcelona Netherlands CF 85 76 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City Germany CM 85 77 Eden Hazard Real Madrid Belgium LW 85 78 Stefan De Vrij Internazionale Netherlands CB 85 79 David Silva Real Sociedad Spain CAM 85 80 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco RB 85 81 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Germany CAM 85 82 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City Nigeria CDM 85 83 Lautaro Martinez Internazionale Argentina ST 85 84 Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad Spain LW 85 85 Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City Denmark GK 85 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Latsium (Lazio) Serbia CM 85 87 Peter Gulacsi RB Leipzig Hungary GK 85 88 Marcus Rashford Manchester United England LM 85 89 Kyle Walker Manchester City England RB 85 90 Koke Atletico Madrid Spain CM 85 91 Matthjis De Ligt Piemonto Calcio (Juventus) Netherlands CB 85 92 Alejandro Gomez Sevilla Argentina CAM 85 93 Yann Sommer Borussia Monchengladbach Switzerland GK 85 94 Edinson Cavani Manchester United Uruguay ST 85 95 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon ST 85 96 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain RB 85 97 Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil CF 84 98 David Alaba Real Madrid Austria CB 84 99 Nicolo Barella Internazionale Italy CM 84 100 Luke Shaw Manchester United England LB 84

Of the top nationalities represented in the top 100, Spain clear the board, as they're represented 13 times. Germany have 10 players in the top 100, with their two highest-rated being goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. England have eight players in the top 100 players, as do Brazil, France and Italy.

15 goalkeepers make the top 100 list, in fact, with the likes of Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach all represented with their custodians. 16 strikers make the list, 16 central midfielders get in and 16 centre-backs make the top 100.

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game

FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?

FIFA 22 Four new skill moves set to be added to the game