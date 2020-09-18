Ranked! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever
FIFA soundtracks have become the backdrop of so many lives – and we've sifted through two decades of FIFA cuts to deliver the absolute best
The 100 greatest FIFA songs
EA Sports once added a Flo Rida song to the FIFA soundtrack.
It was a rare misstep in what has been over 20 years of careful curation, musically speaking. The FIFA soundtracks have taken on lives of themselves - helping to promote new artists, helping to share old songs with new audiences and giving us pure bangers in the screentime between matches.
So let's run through our 100 favourites over the years - sorted partly by how much of a banger these tracks were, how iconic they were for the soundtrack, but also how well they fitted into the game itself. This is about as close to NME as you'll ever find us going, so feel free to tell us how bad our music taste is at @FourFourTwo on Twitter.
Fancy listening along? Here's the Spotify playlist with every song on:
100. Duffy - Mercy
From FIFA 09
EA have often tapped into up-and-coming soul artists before they hit the big time. By the time Mercy was included in FIFA 09 though, Duffy wasn’t exactly a secret - think Dortmund buying Bellingham.
Mercy came out at a time when Stewart Downing was up-and-coming and New Labour was winding down - a strange time for Britain, indeed. It’s sad that Duffy never reached this level of adoration again but this was still a tune.
99. Bastille - Send Them Off!
From FIFA 17
Aside from having a hilariously good name for a song on FIFA, Send Them Off! was one of the best songs on a very good year for FIFA music. Bastille do haunting anthems better than most and this one, with it’s almost religious, hymnal backing track and eery lyrics made it an instant favourite among players of the world’s biggest selling football computer game.
Don’t like it? We’re guessing you’re more of a PES kind of person.
98. Bad Sounds - Wages
From FIFA 18
It might just be our particular version of FIFA, but we always found that the brassy pop of Wages by Bad Sounds always played out during the screens of Alex Hunter’s stateside pool, midway through The Journey. That’s just what we associate this song with.
It’s a classy piece of pop, clearly influenced by the bright production of Kanye West and making quirky nods in the lyrics to the movie Grease. It was computer-generated, but man did Hunter live in some nice gaffs during his career.
97. Deadmau5 - Professional Griefers ft. Gerard Way
From FIFA 13
FIFA doesn’t really have a rich history with dance music. A couple of European trance tracks in the 2000s made the cut but EA never really went down the house rabbit hole. The British dance scene never got a look in. Which is a shame, because The Chemical Brothers have basically released two albums of songs that would perfectly soundtrack Thierry Henry being chased by helicopter searchlights.
So when mainstream EDM exploded in the last decade, EA had to tread carefully - a lot of it was just loud, noisy crap which could damage a lifetime reputation of class curation. Deadmau5 was a reliable name to pick from; My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way always had a Beatles-esque ear for melody. They couldn’t have gone far wrong with this one.
96. Faithless - No Roots
From FIFA 2005
Despite being one of the most influential dance acts in the history of music, Faithless are best known for that one synth riff in Insomnia. Still, No Roots slaps as well.
A slower-tempo bop, the track signalled the growing kudos that came from being featured in the FIFA series, with a number of huge artists being included in the 2005 version. The track features Dido, of Stan and White Flag fame.
95. The Presets - Ghosts
From FIFA 13
Yes, this song sounds weirdly like an electronica sea shanty. But that only added to its charm. Included in FIFA 13, Ghosts by the Presets was weirdly popular next to all the polished pop and classy indie. It didn’t really fit in. It’s a stereotypical EA pick in that it feels like it couldn’t belong anywhere else.
94. Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D.
From FIFA 18
Superorganism were from all over the world but met online to record psychedelic-sounding pop music tailor-made for anime movies. Their inclusion on the FIFA 17 soundtrack coincided with a lot of hype about them from the likes of Radio 1.
This is one of the bouncier, more innocent-sounding tracks on that particular game. The track was inspired by the kinds of bands who used to feature on FIFA, so this was a nice full circle to go.
93. The Ting Tings - Hands
From FIFA 13
The Ting Tings were embarrassingly lame by 2012 - come on, they weren’t even cool in 2007 - yet Hands is their best song by a mile. We’ll put that down to it being during Calvin Harris’s golden era more than anything else (he produced it).
This was the big pop inclusion on FIFA 12 and it was well-judged - one of those songs that was dancey with a nice melody but hadn’t been butchered by radio airplay.
Clap your hands if you’ve just dominated Barcelona with 67% possession and ended up losing 3-1.
92. Gusenito - Vive la Vida
From FIFA 2005
In the early days of FIFA, it felt a little like EA were taking the Fulham approach when curating tracks - scouting everywhere from the Seychelles to Guinea-Bissau for the best new talent.
The occasional Spanish-speaking jam is nice on the soundtrack and Gusenito’s little-known Vive La Vida - not to be confused with Coldplay’s megahit - was one of the early standouts of Latin pop. It’s camp and brassy but that melody will get stuck in your head all week. Watch the video at your own peril.
91. Tiggs Da Author - Run
From FIFA 16
This track was featured in the movie Bridget Jones’s Baby but we’d wager that the FIFA stamp of approval was a much bigger deal for Tiggs.
Run is a fun, fast-paced pop song that was popular that it was later reworked with an added verse from Lady Leshur (of “brush your teeth” fame). Back on FIFA 16, it was one of the quirkier tracks on the playlist. A bit like having Carl Jenkinson in your FUT squad for banter.
90. Yeasayer - ONE
From FIFA 11
If we’re being harsh, Yeasayer were a poor man’s MGMT. If we’re being truthful, ONE is the greatest song that MGMT never wrote.
Included in FIFA 11, the psychedelic pop jam is catchy as hell and also made its way onto Grand Theft Auto. The perfect song to soundtrack either robbing a car or signing Andres Iniesta for Ipswich Town.
89. Bakar - Big Dreams
From FIFA 19
FIFA 19 actually helped to propel Camden-based indie singer-songwriter Bakar to bigger things. When Big Dreams featured on the soundtrack, it had the verve and rawness of a classic EA pick, and though Bakar wasn’t - and still isn’t - a household name, it certainly showcased his sound to a wider audience.
For an artist so often compared to Bloc Party lead singer Kele Okereke, it felt fitting that he should be curated for a FIFA edition - given the huge popularity of Helicopter in the mid-00s.
88. Radiohead - Myxomatosis
Radiohead’s sixth album, Hail to the Thief, was a left turn from the ambience, space jazz and traumatised electronica of the previous two records. ‘Myxomatosis’ was haunted and jittery - but its infectious off-kilter beat made it a great pick for FIFA.
At this point, the Oxfordshire quintet were perhaps the biggest band asked to be on the game. In one interview with Jonathan Ross, guitarist Johnny Greenwood bemoaned that the band’s music was “never on the football”, and just on war documentaries. EA set that right, at least.
87. A-Trak - Push ft. Andrew Wyatt
From FIFA 15
A-Trak has been responsible for some of the most iconic and underrated dance remixes in pop music over the last 20 years. Andrew Wyatt is a prolific songwriter who boasts Mark Ronson on speed-dial. The marriage of the two of them on Push
was a little like putting Carlo Ancelotti in charge of Chelsea - guaranteed success.
FIFA 15 was definitely more of an electronic vibe as EA leaned away from the sounds of guitars and instead tapped into producers for the FIFA soundtracks. This was right at home and it’s still a soundtrack standout.
86. Washed Out - Get Lost
From FIFA 18
Washed Out’s sprawly, tinkly Get Lost track sort of meanders between two chords. It’s absolutely just background noise but there’s something magnetic and mystical about it - think David Silva’s ability to recycle possession that effortlessly.
One of the best examples of psychedelic dance music on the FIFA soundtrack, for sure.
85. Spring King - Who Are You
Spring King were one of those groups that sort of came out of nowhere, were big for all of about 18 months and then seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth. A Michu band, if you’d like.
And just like an old re-run of Premier League Years, this will always bring back fond memories. Great jam.
84. The xx - Dangerous
From FIFA 18
A defining electronica group of the 2010s, The xx are one of those acts that just seem tailor-made for spots in adverts, films, game soundtracks and the like. Dangerous - with its distinctive brass and big, bad bassline is more of the same - though it's a lot less dark and introspective than much of the band’s earlier work.
Let’s face it, if you had the first album on in the manager’s office when you were trying to sign Paolo Dybala, it probably wouldn’t set the kind of tone you’d be looking for.
83. Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
From FIFA 19
It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) is a slice of serene disco that’s both catchy and relatively untapped in the mainstream.
“Probably the only thing that calms me down after conceding another bicycle kick goal in FIFA 19”, says one YouTube comment on the official video to this song. It’s got 1,700 likes. Perhaps everyone relates.
82. Lykke Li - I'm Good, I'm Gone
From FIFA 09
Sweden are best known for three things. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, IKEA and great pop music. Meatballs at a push.
I’m Good, I’m Gone became a minor hit for Lykke Li, thanks in part to a FIFA feature on 2009’s game. As one of the defining songs of its scene at the time, it was a fitting track to include.
81. Crystal Castles - I'm Not In Love ft. Robert Smith
From FIFA 12
Crystal Castles were another one of those bands. You know their songs, if not by name, simply because they became one of the most defining acts of the time through osmosis and influence of others.
Not In Love featured The Cure’s Robert Smith, dragging FIFA 12 into the '80s. It’s unknown how many goths it converted to football, but it was a nice nod to the likes of New Order having been on the soundtrack in the past.
80. Major Lazer - Hold The Line
From FIFA 10
Major Lazer seem tailor-made for FIFA, really. They’re big enough for your mum to have heard of, but still cool enough not to be on her Spotify playlist. The moombahton trio’s track Hold The Line is to date the only song that’s made it onto FIFA - maybe because it's an instruction to the Tottenham defence on set pieces.
This is a good un, too - and it came before they got really famous, too. Textbook EA, that.
79. Mondo Cosmo - Automatic
From FIFA 18
Automatic sounds like the kind of song that U2 would write if they had a season ticket at a Championship club. It’s anthemic without being overblown and still cool enough to play in the car with your mates. How this track hasn’t been nabbed by a car advert yet is totally beyond all of us at FFT.
78. Foster The People - Call It What You Want
From FIFA 12
Foster the People frontman Mark Foster used to write radio jingles. Hence why he had a knack for getting a song stuck in your head. Call It What You Want was just that - one of the catchier tracks on FIFA 12 but not as overplayed as the Californian act’s biggest hit, Pumped Up Kicks.
Well-played from EA to select the right one.
77. Portugal. The Man - Live In The Moment
From FIFA 18
Portugal. The Man may well be considered a one-hit wonder in the United Kingdom, following the explosive success of Feel It Still, but the Alaska-based rockers - yes really, Alaska - have been staples of FIFA soundtrack a few times over the years.
Live In The Moment is every bit as big, crashing and anthemic as an indie song in FIFA needs to be these days. For our money, it’s definitely the best thing that Portugal has contributed to FIFA - that’s Portugal. The Man, not Portugal. The Country.
76. Bombo Estereo - Soy Yo
From FIFA 16
EA love a Spanish-speaking artist on the jukebox. At least we think it’s Spanish…?
Viral hit Soy Yo, featured actress Sarai Gonzalez, has over 23 million views on YouTube and is the biggest track on an album that scooped a Latin Grammy.
Yet it’s better known for being that shouty song on the FIFA edition that Jordan Henderson on the cover and being in a Deezer advert.
You win some, you lose some, eh Bomba Estereo?
75. AIR - Surfing On A Rocket
From FIFA 2005
Like Arsene Wenger in the late '90s, EA was a dab-hand for bringing great French exports to wider attention - and AIR are one of the greatest Gallic groups of all time in our opinion.
The downtempo electronica duo are best known for Sexy Boy and Kelly Watch The Stars but were chosen in 2005, with their track, Surfing on a Rocket. It’s one of the more understated songs of FIFA’s early days, but one of the best tracks on that particular year’s line-up.
74. Madeon - Imperium
From FIFA 15
In the middle of the last decade, Nantes-born producer Hugo Leclercq - better known by his mononym Madeon - became the next big name in a French house scene that included the likes of Daft Punk and Justice.
Imperium was as big and bold as the EDM that had been scattered across FIFA in the 2010s, while still pumping with the French house of the previous decade. It’s one of those tracks on FIFA 15 that was impossible to ignore, whether you loved it or despised it.
73. Empire of the Sun - Alive
From FIFA 14
EA can’t resist Australian dance-pop acts with theatrical costumes and a love of soft synthesisers. OK, their suggestion of “Hey guys, have you heard of Empire of the Sun?” was so late it would be like asking your mates if they’d heard of Edinson Cavani now. But Alive was still a bop.
The alternative pop during the middle of the 2010s was strong indeed on FIFA. This was one of the biggest and best choruses going, too.
72. CSS - Off The Hook
From FIFA 08
A Brazilian band that sang in English and Portuguese - fronted by a singer called Lovefoxxx who married one of the Klaxons - and who got their name from a Beyonce quote. It seems like exactly the kind of thing EA were into in 2008. Off The Hook’ was the more hipster follow-up to the smash Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death From Above.
It’s still a banger though.
71. Kasabian - Fast Fuse
From FIFA 09
Leicester-based (though they never mention it) band Kasabian are one of the most featured bands ever on FIFA - Fast Fuse even appeared on the game before it was actually on a Kasabian album.
The Tarantino-esque jam is one of the highlights of Mercury-nominated record West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, released in summer 2009. Gamers had been hearing it since FIFA was released in the October, prior, however.
Guitarist Sergio Pizzorno is also really good at football, as turns on Soccer AM and Soccer Aid prove.
70. Flume - Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue
A song that immediately transports your soul to an overcast festival in the English countryside, Rushing Back is the perfect meeting of soothing synth and thumping drums. A very modern choice from the FIFA bods - who have clearly spent plenty of time in the past drinking warm cans of cider in a muddy field.
69. Beck - Dreams
From FIFA 16
Were FIFA around in the 1970s - imagine icon cards of Stanley Matthews - it’s probable that David Bowie would’ve been the go-to artist for the soundtracks. Chameleonic, melodic and always driven by the rhythm section, the Thin White Duke was always a little too in his fifties to be on the soundtrack in the 2000s.
Beck is arguably his modern-day equivalent. Though he’s been on top of his game since the '90s, it took until very recently for him to sneak onto FIFA with Dreams and Up All Night on consecutive games. Both bright, fun and energetic pop songs, we’re going with Dreams as our favourite of the pair.
68. Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are
From FIFA 14
Arctic Monkeys have never been on FIFA. Shocking, we know.
But close friend Miles Kane has. Don’t Forget Who You Are fit the bill as the retro, guitar-smashing drive of FIFA 14. It was a hell of a soundtrack that year, with this just one of the highlights.
67. Death From Above - Crystal Ball
From FIFA 15
Another one of those guitar-heavy bands that lit up the 2000s, Crystal Ball by Death From Above was one of the heavier moments on FIFA 15. But not without that trademark melody that often seduces EA.
In an ever-changing landscape of fewer guitars on mainstream radio, thos was a lot less synthy than much of 2015’s soundtrack, but it still pops. Arguably the best thing to come out of Canada since Alphonso Davies.
66. Wretch 32 - 24 Hours
From FIFA 14
Surprisingly, not all that many British rappers have been on the FIFA series, despite the countless references to the game in various hits.
Wretch 32 made it on in FIFA 14, though. 24 Hours was one of his poppier cuts but wasn’t as overplayed as Don’t Go, Traktor or Six Words. This was a strong inclusion and a welcome door opening for a few grime artists in the next few years.
65. YouMeAtSix - Lived A Lie
From FIFA 14
It’s not often that EA have dipped into pop punk - unless Lostprophets in the 2000s counts? - which is surprising, given the subgenre’s popularity with boys of a certain age who live off Monster energy drinks and the nostalgia that those thick guitars and soaring melodies evoke.
YouMeAtSix are one of the most popular bands of a particular scene, though - it made sense to get them on FIFA 14, and this is a typically upbeat bop.
64. LSD - Genius
From FIFA 19
While the first two editions of The Journey opted for high-octane, laddish intros, FIFA went for something different in the final instalment. The title sequence features Kim Hunter - Alex’s little sister - juggling a football career with her homework, soundtracked by Genius, from supergroup LSD (that’s Sia, Labrinth and Diplo).
It’s a theatrical song and as you can imagine from the artists involved, immaculately produced with excellent vocals. Great pick all round.
63. Vampire Weekend - Worship You
From FIFA 14
The only surprise here is that Vampire Weekend weren’t included on FIFA earlier. With their afrobeat-inspired rhythms, jaunty melodies and sunny verve, they seem like exactly the kind of artist that should have been blessing menus on half a dozen editions.
Worship You is the quintessential VW song in many ways. It was a nice indie moment on FIFA 14 - and the whole Modern Vampires of the City record that this was taken from is an FFT office favourite.
62. TV On The Radio - Will Do
From FIFA 12
A mid-tempo US indie song with a sweet melody, swirling synths and a few elegantly placed guitars? Are we surprised this ended up on FIFA 12?
A sophisticated inclusion, TV On The Radio were just another band made for EA and this was a highlight on that particular year’s playlist. For some, it will recall US college memories. For others... Jack Wilshere. Swings and roundabouts.
61. Run The Jewels - Mean Demeanor
From FIFA 18
It’s unlikely that Run The Jewels - two 45-year-old, politically-motivated US rappers, who conducted a chant-a-long of tens of thousands of festival-goers once of “fuck Donald Trump” - are that big into football. We’d love to see them on Monday Night Football if they are.
Still, Mean Demeanor was a welcome inclusion to FIFA 17. Typically dark, industrial and snarling, the song is an example of how EA can somehow include hip-hop that would make your mother gasp with colourful indie-pop for one harmonious soundtrack. Go on, play it in the car with your parents. We dare you.
60. Glass Animals - Youth
From FIFA 17
Glass Animals have always been on the cusp of becoming a really big band, depending on how poppy their next single was - think Kevin Strootman, waiting for a Premier League move. Luckily though, the group have always kept it cool and delivered banger after banger that don’t sell out. Youth is one such cut from FIFA 17.
59. Casiokids - Fot I Hose
From FIFA 10
Norway has given us Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, John Arne Riise and Erling Haaland, in the football world. In the music world, it’s not quite delivered since the days of A-Ha.
Fot I Hose by Norwegian act Casiokids is a typically hipster indie-dance jam, with shuffling rhythms perfect for FIFA. It was also used extensively on Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner (“Shalom Jackie, you look nice”).
58. Milky Chance - Down By The River
From FIFA 15
A German folk four-piece that incorporates elements of jazz, reggae and R&B, while using house-like four-to-the-floor beats? How could EA refuse?
Down By The River isn’t Milky Chance’s biggest hit - FIFA likes to pretend it is too cool for that - but it’s arguably just as catchy.
57. Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart
From FIFA 2005
Former lead singer of The Smiths, militant vegan and latter-day far-right gobshite Morrissey is not the first Mancunian you’d associate with football. Ex-bandmate Johnny Marr is an avid Manchester City fan. Even Simply Red are named after the colour United play in.
Nevertheless, this particular cut from Morrissey solo record You Are The Quarry is forever associated with Pavel Nedved and the like after its inclusion on FIFA 2005.
Intriguingly, EA omitted the rather political lyrics, “Spit upon the name Oliver Cromwell” from the version they included in the game. For the best, perhaps – it's unwise to anger the Roundheads. They banned football last time, after all.
56. Massive Attack - Splitting The Atom
From FIFA 11
Legendary trip-hop act Massive Attack returned for their fifth album Heligoland in 2011 after a long hiatus. Of course, an act as funereal, chilled and damned cool as them had to feature on FIFA.
Splitting the Atom sent EA full circle in some ways - it was the third song that Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn had worked on that was included in the FIFA series after the huge popularity of Song 2 and 19-2000 defined earlier games. In some ways though, this track showed how far EA had come. It’s mature, not afraid to be a little dark and it’s a sign of how big the soundtrack had become that not even the best song off of a Massive Attack album could be featured.
In case you’re wondering, Paradise Circus - the theme tune to Idris Elba show Luther - is definitively the best song off Heligoland.
55. Lemaitre - We Got U ft. The Knocks
From FIFA 17
French electronic duo Lemaitre producing a stadium anthem for the masses? Yaaasss queen.
Included on FIFA 17, this was another one of those songs that will become forever interwoven with the tale of Alex Hunter. Whether this was a comforting track to you when you were sent on loan to Aston Villa or a triumphant battle-cry before taking to the Wembley pitch to face Gareth whats-his-name in the FA Cup final, this song was absolutely glorious.
54. Mura Masa - Helpline ft. Tom Tripp
From FIFA 18
Guernsey producer Mura Masa came out of nowhere in the middle of the 2010s. In many ways, he’s been shaped by the kinds of soundtracks that EA have been compiling since he were just a nipper.
The genre-hopping self-titled debut album featured 12 songs - any of which would’ve felt at home on FIFA. As it was, Helpline made it on. As quick-paced as Timo Werner and just as cool, some would argue.
53. LOYAL - Moving As One
From FIFA 17
An anthemic, thumping, drum-led anthem of a FIFA track. You can actually imagine this being the matchday chant of some small and just-happy-to-be-here South American nation at a World Cup.
If you didn’t get pumped selecting your team during this song, you either had no soul, or you were the manager of West Ham and therefore contractually obliged to be miserable.
52. LCD Soundsystem - Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
From FIFA 06
LCD Soundsystem were to explode in the 2000s into a cult act with one of the most beloved albums of the century, Sound of Silver. In 2006, however, many got their first taste of the band from FIFA.
Earlier cut Daft Punk Is Playing At My House though is every bit as silly, high-energy and messy as the title suggests. It’s one of the New York project’s most beloved tracks, however, and it introduced a whole new audience to the act’s music.
51. Peach - Broods
From FIFA 19
Jangly synth, crashing drums and some indeterminable lyrics occasionally involving the word “Peach” - this is so obviously a FIFA song. Another one that would snap you into action with its pure energy.
A half-time pep talk from Rafa Benitez in song form, and one you could whack on at a garden party and get a few fist bumps from music lovers and FIFA fans alike. Instantly likeable and instantly recognizable as a song from the game.
50. Jungle - Busy Earnin'
From FIFA 15
Busy Earnin’ is a song about how you spend way too much time at work grinding for the dollar and how that life is just ain’t the one. This became the Ultimate Team anthem. Come on - we all pour way too much money into that thing, don’t we?
Jungle don’t really fit into one box. A production duo that produce soulful pop music, they’re inspired by dance acts of the 2000s but sound fully like of a product of the guitar-twanging decade that EA shaped the FIFA soundtracks. Later cut Beat 54 was also to be included on FIFA, but Busy Earnin’ is their biggest hit and our choice of the two.
49. Jai Paul - He
From FIFA 20
Like a meeting between the Karate Kid soundtrack and a '70s funk album, He was a psychedelic yet soothing tune to kick back and load up a FIFA career to.
Jai Paul is a Chelsea fan, but don’t let that put you off. The man’s got talent and a sound that’s certain to be seen on FIFA editions of the future.
48. Idlewild - You Held The World In Your Arms
From FIFA 2003
You Held The World In Your Arms was a standout song on FIFA 2003, in a soundtrack that wasn't overall a classic. You were probably too busy questioning why Robert Pires was the only player with red boots in the game to appreciate just how great this track is, actually.
The song itself was a sophisticated, energetic piece of Scottish indie and it helped set the tone for a decade dominated in Britain by guitar bands. Most of those bands were picked by EA for FIFA over the years, but few were as quality as Idlewild were. Lovely band.
47. The Black Keys - Tighten Up
From FIFA 11
Seven albums in, The Black Keys suddenly stumbled upon popularity with their Brothers record, catapulting them into a (sort of) mainstream light. Tighten Up was a gloriously soulful, guitar-spangling song that married two of EA’s favourite genres into something typically FIFA. It still pops today.
46. The Hours - Ali In The Jungle
From FIFA 08
The Hours aren’t exactly a household name but Ali In The Jungle was a masterful song, recalling the odds that Muhammad Ali faced and referencing great comebacks in the lyrics.
It’s unsurprising then that it found its way into both FIFA 08 and 2K Sports game NBA 2K13. This was about as close as The Hours had to a hit.
45. Rosalia - Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi ft. Ozuna
From FIFA 20
Rosalia is basically the Riqui Puig of music - a well-known talent in her home of Barcelona, but English-speaking audiences have only seen glimpses of her. This particular track from FIFA 20 has helped to spread the word a little further - and it's a stunning piece of music.
44. Foals - The Runner
From FIFA 20
Modern and simultaneously a little old-school - with heavy, shredding guitar, catchy lyrics and a bouncy drum beat, The Runner would have been at home on any edition of FIFA.
Just enough zip to get you through the endless stream of inbox clutter you’ve built up on Career Mode, while soothing enough to help you drift away, Foals knew damn well what they were creating with this modern classic of the football gaming world.
43. Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
From FIFA 19
Writer, actor, comedian, rapper, singer, director, producer… Donald Glover is probably annoying good on FUT, too.
Infectious Childish Gambino track Feels Like Summer was perhaps the most high-profile inclusion in FIFA 19 - but no one is too big for this game. With its mellow synths and trademark smooth vocals, this was a great pick for the game.
42. Foals - Mountain At My Gates
From FIFA 16
It’s not completely absurd to say that Foals might be the best band in the world (Yes it is – Ed.). The Oxfordshire group combine the sophistication of county-mates Radiohead with the thick distortion of the indie scene they were born from - yet they’re comfortable headlining festivals and appearing on daytime radio.
Mountain At My Gates is arguably the most perfect piece of music they’ve ever produced. If it were a football team it would be Leeds United under Bielsa: powerful, beautiful and suddenly taking you by surprise by upping the noise in the final third. What a song. We couldn't not include this and The Runner, now could we?
41. Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
From FIFA 19
Enough of the fun, the serene, the anthemic, you should see me in a crown took things to a dark and terrifying place and we loved it. A creepy beat mixed with sinister lyrics (and a music video which is genuinely horrific) offer something a bit different to the norm on FIFA 19.
Not the song you’d want coming on while playing late at night by yourself with your parents out for the evening. Spookier than Neil Warnock grinning menacingly outside your bedroom window.
40. Ana Tijoux - 1977
From FIFA 11
The commitment that FIFA’s curators show to including music from all around the world is staggering. French-Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux’s 1977 was an underground hit in Chile, before finding its way into the English-speaking world.
The string-laden, scattering track is not only effortlessly cool and catchy but perfect background fodder if you can’t make out any of the words. It was also used in the iconic meth-peddling epic Breaking Bad.
39. Kygo - ID
From FIFA 16
No doubt about it, Kygo has soundtracked the anthem of that gap year in Thailand that you never went on. Tropical house is a maligned 'genre' but given his Norwegianness, poppy melodies and bouncy beats, EA just had to give him a tune sooner or later.
ID is a decent compromise - it doesn’t feature an annoying vocalist, instead eschewing chart ambitions for being a subtle and simple piece of chilled out bliss. Kygo later added vocals to this one, courtesy of X Factor’s Ella Henderson. We prefer this version, though.
38. Kasabian - Comeback Kid
From FIFA 17
This was a huge moment for EA - the moment they commissioned a theme song for their The Journey mode. And who else would you ask to soundtrack such a thing?
The fifth single from Kasabian’s 2017 album For Crying Out Loud, Comeback Kid had FIFA written all over it. A hark back to the classic days of thudding guitar and mellow basslines, it was as reliable as Tony Pulis in a relegation scrap. Not the band’s greatest ever banger, but a safe pair of hands for a FIFA playlist and one you could kick back and enjoy on a rainy afternoon’s FIFA sesh.
37. Caribou - Odessa
From FIFA 11
Another alternative modern classic, Odessa by Caribou has all the staples of being a song perfect for FIFA - it’s a hipster band, playing bright, loud synthesisers and though it gets stuck in your head, it’s not exactly going to get daytime play on Radio 1.
The dancey track was featured on the critically-acclaimed album Swim, from the American act. It’s one of the standouts of their back-catalogue.
36. The Strokes - Machu Picchu
From FIFA 12
2012 was the year of The Strokes’ big return. The New York rockers’ height came a little too early for the explosion of the FIFA soundtrack being a phenomenon, with their second and third albums underwhelming fans.
Machu Picchu, however, was a decent left-turn for the band. Moody, different from the predictably-crashing guitars and bouncy enough to sing along to. An underrated banger forever associated with Didier Drogba and Bastien Schweinsteiger, depending on who you ask.
35. Disclosure - Omen ft. Sam Smith
From FIFA 16
It’s not often that returning to the same collaboration spells genius - look at Mourinho at Chelsea. Disclosure’s first hit with Sam Smith, Latch, became a global smash that would catapult both into superstardom. But for our money, Omen is better.
This was a great way of crowbarring a name as big as Sam Smith onto FIFA 16 with going down too poppier route. The track has the typical stuttering beat and squelching synths that were all the rage when EA first started taking this curation business seriously, and though it was a big hit, it never felt overplayed or like it had overstayed its welcome.
34. Sam Sparro - Black & Gold
From FIFA 09
Another one-hit wonder, but damn, what a hit it was. Sam Sparro never really topped Black and Gold, though 21st Century Life and Basement Jaxx-aided Feeling’s Gone were also excellent. With its moody bass and colourful synths though, this one was tailor-made for custom-building yourself as a Liverpool striker. Not that Sparro planned that.
33. The Automatic - Monster
From FIFA 08
While some songs slither onto the FIFA jukebox simply on the basis of being super-cool, others make their way there through sounding worthy of being a stadium chant. Monster, by Welsh rockers, The Automatic, is the latter.
A melodramatic tale of psychedelic drug use and scary late nights, Monster was one of the more memorable tracks from FIFA 08.
“You get labelled ‘one hit wonder’”, it's not like we've disappeared without a trace,” Robin Hawkins of the band claimed. “We've got a second album coming out, which in my opinion is full of much better songs.”
The Automatic are yet to have another hit. But what a hit it was.
32. John Newman - Love Me Again
From FIFA 14
Is Love Me Again the greatest pop song ever? Well, that’s subjective, so you can’t definitively tell us that it isn’t. But it’s not the number one on this particular countdown.
Crashing pianos, brass, an infectious chorus and a driving rhythm make this one of the most underrated No.1s of the 2010s. Absolute masterstroke from EA to include it on FIFA and a nice hark back to some of the northern soul-inspired pop jams of years gone by.
31. Catfish and the Bottleman - Postpone
“When you feel that it all starts falling/ And you feel like your luck needs changing.”
Has there ever been a FIFA song with more apt lyrics? One to shut yourself in your bedroom to after losing 5-0 to that one mate from school who really got under your skin. A song for hope. After all, hope is all we are left with after some FIFA sessions.
30. The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr A
From FIFA 08
The silly pop of The Hoosiers sort of came out of nowhere around the mid-00s. Goodbye Mr A - their biggest hit - actually featured lead singer Irwin Sparkes (yes, that’s his name) playing FIFA in the video. Reading - Sparkes’ home team - against Manchester United, to be precise.
Is it the best song ever written? Maybe. Just maybe. (Again, no. – Ed.)
In terms of its FIFAness, it’s 30th for us.
29. Oasis - Lyla
From FIFA 06
One for the dads, and FourFourTwo editors. The dark brooding guitars coupled with Liam Gallagher’s aggressive wailing made 'Lyla' the perfect song for preparing for a derby on career mode. Thomas Gravesen, even in virtual form, would be hella pumped for a trip to the Ibrox with this banger on in the background.
Oasis’s best post-'90s song? Definitely. As you were.
28. MGMT - Kids
From FIFA 09
Remember when MGMT were the coolest band in the world? When indie hits were written using nothing but a synthesiser and a kazoo? When wearing nothing on your top half at a house party except a couple of threadbare festival wristbands was acceptable?
Of course you do, that was the same summer you won a treble with Feyenoord on career mode. This was the soundtrack of that glorious period.
27. The 1975 - The City
From FIFA 14
2014 was the FIFA edition that EA really embraced bringing the big name indie bands, delivering hugely popular acts with stan blogs on Tumblr (remember that?) into the world of eSports.
The City by The 1975 is typically all indie guitars, angsty vocals and pop sensibilities. It sounds like it was born from a generation brought up with EA’s soundtracks, so nice to actually see it included on one.
26. Bloc Party - Helicopter
From FIFA 06
Bloc Party are one of the most iconic bands of the UK music scene in the noughties. They also boast the best claim that anyone has to a famous AFC Bournemouth fan.
Bloc Party just had to be on FIFA at one stage or another, and it’s fitting that Helicopter - arguably their finest single - was included. It’s as fast-paced, exciting and cool as Theo Walcott was back then.
25. Avicii - The Nights
From FIFA 15
One of the most beloved DJs, producers and hit-makers of the last 10 years - if not all time, really - Avicii had everything that EA love: big hooks, colourful sounds and a Scandinavian passport.
The Nights is one of the most unashamedly pop moments on any FIFA soundtrack ever, but it was a testament to the artist’s transcendent popularity. Culture was changing around this time, with the likes of Avicii being seen as the new sound of teenagers and 20-somethings.
EA have always been great at curating soundtracks that represent the audience. ‘The Nights’ has sort of taken on an iconic status in the years since its release, and FIFA was well ahead of the curve on that one.
24. Peter, Bjorn & John - Young Folks
From FIFA 08
Before Homebase ruined the track for good, Young Folks was a classy slice of Scandinavian pop included on the 2007/08 version of FIFA.
The whistle is the kind of catchy earworm that football fans seem to latch onto. The track also featured on MLB 2K13 - a commentary of the hipster culture of the era, it made sense to feature on an eclectic soundtrack of world anthems.
23. Tom Grennan - Found What I've Been Looking For
From FIFA 18
Following the rebrand of the Premier League in 2018, Found What I’ve Been Looking For was used by Sky Sports as their theme music for two seasons. The re-recorded version - featuring lyrics of “Feel the magic when they sing my name” - is instantly recognisable.
It’s not particularly innovative for EA to whack the song on FIFA, but it’s most welcome, indeed. Found What I’ve Been Looking For is one of the most soaring stadium songs of a generation, forever synonymous with the rise of Mohamed Salah, the years that Manchester City dominated England, and thanks to FIFA, hours of fun investing time and hard-earned cash into FUT.
It’s still by far and away the best thing that Tom Grennan has put his name to. Please Tom, on your next album, deliver another track as good as this.
22. The Dandy Warhols - We Used To Be Friends
From FIFA 2004
The Dandy Warhols are better known for Bohemian Like You, an annoyingly ever-present, guitar-pop earworm from the early noughties that featured on every advert and film trailer going. But We Used To Be Friends is better.
A meaner, synth-led song, the track was included on FIFA 2004. It later became the theme song to the TV series Veronica Mars - but FFT remember it more for being the track that played when we signed Seth Johnson for Northampton Town on Career Mode (it is a very specific memory, yes).
21. The Knocks - Awa Ni ft. Kah-Lo
From FIFA 20
A cult classic from FIFA 20, Awa Ni did so many great FIFA songs did - make you start tapping your fingers on the controller without realising it.
An infectious beat, catchy lyrics and a modern classic to help you drift away while zooming through a season on Career Mode. Just as enjoyable on the sofa on a Sunday night as it would be on a beach somewhere tropical. A perfect FIFA song in many ways.
20. Scissor Sisters - Take Your Mama
From FIFA 2005
To this day, this is one of those songs that’ll drop at a wedding and cause mass confusion among onlookers who have no idea why so many straight men know every lyric. The truth is, everyone fell in love with this LGBT anthem on FIFA 2005.
It’s bouncy, it’s camp, it’s fun to sing in that falsetto voice. It’s just an all round pop classic and we salute EA for making us listen to it when we were moody teenagers.
19. Declan McKenna - Isombard
From FIFA 17
Oh the irony! Declan McKenna shot to fame in 2014 after another of his songs, Brazil, received widespread radio play as a protest anthem against FIFA and the 2014 World Cup. We can only assume nobody at FIFA did their homework when giving the young Englishman a platform on their 2017 version.
Whatever the story, Isombard is a sweet, catchy and immediately likeable indie hit and one we fell in love with as soon as we heard it.
18. Rat Boy - Get Over It
From FIFA 17
One that ticked all the boxes a modern FIFA track should: mellow beat, catchy lyrics, a great chorus, a rap section and even a mariachi style brass band backing. Get Over It was guaranteed to have you tapping your feet on that IKEA rug your mum still tells you needs a hoover to this day.
The music video is also a belter if you have 10 entire minutes spare.
17. Kasabian - L.S.F.
From FIFA 2004
Yet more evidence that FIFA 2004 is up there with the very best editions in terms of its music. Going through its playlist is like finding an old Now compilation in the loft and deciding that summer must have been the greatest era for music ever (Now 41 for those interested).
The perfect blend of forgettable lyrics, soothing basslines and dreamy choruses, L.S.F could make you forget you had double science the next day as you mulled-over whether to start Mateja Kezman or Adrian Mutu in your next match.
16. Sam Fender - Play God
From FIFA 19
Another song which transcends gaming and stands alone as a superb song from the modern era in its own right. Yet more proof the music bods at FIFA care about the current, the fresh and the lesser known hymns of our times.
Play God is a face-meltingly good tune, with an awesome guitar riff and Fender’s phenomenal voice intertwining to turn the FIFA sesh in your bedroom into a beer-soaked festival tent. One of the all-time great songs on the game.
15. Society - Protocol
From FIFA 17
Forget FIFA for one second, this might actually be one of the best tunes of the past five years, full stop. Seriously, how was this not more popular outside of a computer game?
The crashing symbols, the powerful lyrics, the wailing vocals. It belongs over the closing credits of a Guy Richie movie. Instead, we got to breathe it in after scoring a late winner with Adebayo Akinfenwa in League Two. We’re not complaining; in fact, we’re just grateful FIFA brought it to our attention.
14. Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
From FIFA 07
Supermassive Black Hole by Muse is perhaps better known for its inclusion in the Twilight movie soundtrack. But it does mark the last time that the band were perhaps cool enough to be on FIFA before the overblown The Resistance album was released.
This track was a defining piece of music in so many UK teenagers’ adolescences in the mid-'00s, that it’s fitting that it also became the background noise for when you were busy building a fearsome Southampton side with Vieira and Gattuso in midfield. Or was that just us? Still, this arguably one of the best songs the Devon-based trio ever released.
13. Disclosure - F For You
From FIFA 14
Despite EA’s overlooking of British dance (which we’re still not forgiving them for), they couldn’t really ignore the phenomenon of Disclosure, could they?
FIFA 14 saw F For You included - one of the lesser-known tracks off the duo’s debut album, Settle. It still slaps in the club, but if you’re a certain person, it evokes Luis Suarez and Neymar as much as it does all-night raves at Fabric.
12. Seu Jorge - Tive Razao
From FIFA 06
Seu Jorge might be best known for his spine-tingling David Bowie covers in Portuguese, but FIFA lovers of a certain vintage will know him as the soothing, scratchy voice on this mystical ditty. A great example of the phenomenal world music the FIFA bods collect every year for our listening pleasure.
Also, a song that immediately gets FFT in the mood for a Nandos.
11. Kings of Leon - Red Morning Light
From FIFA 2004
The song which played over one of the truly great FIFA intro videos. You can remember it now, can’t you: helicopters at night chopping their way towards a dimly lit stadium. Out of the darkness appears Ronaldinho, sublime in his yellow and green Brazil shirt - he plays an outside-of-the-boot pass to a rampant Thierry Henry, all the while that janginling rock guitar signals the start of something epic.
This was Kings of Leon at their peak, before the boyband haircuts and H&M dad shirts. They were hillbillies, and football was not their sport. They provided the music, while the aforementioned greats, alongside a devilishly handsome Alessandro Del Piero, scampered about in the darkness. Lovely stuff.
10. Avelino, Skepta & Stormzy - Energy
From FIFA 18
This may well be a hot take, but Season 2 of The Journey was the best one. It featured Thierry Henry at a party, come on! At FFT, we will die on this hill.
The mode began its second act with our loveable mercenary Alex Hunter with his mate Danny in Brazil, playing street football with a kid, in what can only be described as a remake of that scene from Mike Bassett: England Manager when Bradley Walsh does the same thing. Eventually, the screen cuts and Avelino’s beasty anthem Energy blares out.
This is arguably the best rap song ever included on FIFA. It’s big, brash, immaculately produced and super-cool. Cameos from Stormzy and Skepta are nice, but nothing’s beating that Avelino lyric, “Why be a sheep when you can be the GOAT?” Incredible.
9. The Streets - Fit But You Know It
From FIFA 2005
“But I stopped sharking a minute to get chips... and drinks”. Oh yes, another one you eventually learned every single word to by the time the next FIFA came out.
Staring at a team selection page with a mate (getting Shaun Wright-Phillips into the team is all that matters in multiplayer mode), the pair of you mumbling about that bloke in the white shirt. It’s a filthy banger, we all know it, let’s move on.
8. The Caesars - Jerk It Out
From FIFA 2004
Did this song exist outside of FIFA? If it did, nobody ever played it. For that reason, this might be the most FIFA song ever recorded. One that immediately transports you back to the days when Adriano was still a world-beater and MSN Messenger was everything.
Unlike some of the more soothing songs on this list - classics that lulled you into a calm and sedate place - Jerk It Out's parping organs snapped you out of it. This was a song you got stuff done to: contract negotiations, press conferences, tactical tinkering, you name it. Carpe Diem!
7. The Jam - Town Called Malice
From FIFA 2004
One of those amazing ones you could sort of sing alright and, despite the complex lyrics, ended up learning by heart.
Sure, you could “Babababadaba” from the get-go, but soon enough you could also wail along with that bit about disused milk floats lying in the dairy yard. For the length of this FIFA 2004 banger you were Paul Weller. If Paul Weller was also the manager of Ajax.
6. Chase & Status - No Problem
From FIFA 12
Back in 2003, FIFA included two Kosheen songs on the same soundtrack. EA left it a long time to dip back into drum and bass after curating tracks from the Bristol-based breaks band.
No Problem, featuring Zimbabwean vocalist Takura Tendayi, has become a jungle classic. This was one of the highlights on FIFA 12 and it was proof that music's move guitars to electronics might just be an explosive one - just as tiki-taka was dying out for something a little more pragmatic, too.
5. Blur - Song 2
From FIFA: Road to World Cup 98
Song 2 was pioneering for FIFA - the first proper loud, proper laddish anthem to be included in the game series, way back in FIFA 98. Yes, it’s the “woohoo song”.
The track was a big moment for London-based band Blur, too. Breaking from the britpop they’d defined, Song 2 was a fuzzy tribute to grunge gods Nirvana that saw the band’s popularity soar across the pond. Features in media such as this certainly helped the track’s cause and it almost single-handedly birthed the FIFA soundtrack as we know it.
4. Kasabian - Club Foot
From FIFA 13
It’s been used by Arsenal, Aston Villa and Benfica as walk-on music before games. It was in the Goal! movie. It was a favourite of Sky Sports. Club Foot just had to be on FIFA, didn’t it?
Basically, Club Foot is one of the greatest football songs of all time. And there’s plenty of competition just from Kasabian themselves.
Why did EA wait a decade to include the track though? Granted, they picked LSF from the band’s debut album first time around, but we’re not sure why they then plumped for Club Foot in 2013 when it came out in 2004. Not that we’re complaining…
3. New Order - Blue Monday
From FIFA 2005
One of only a few pre-1990s tracks to have been included in the FIFA series, New Order’s masterpiece, Blue Monday, was an unlockable song for the FIFA 2005 jukebox.
Blue Monday is one of the most acclaimed pieces of music all time, largely seen as a landmark moment in dance music, and it’s sold over a million copies across various versions and mixes since its release in 1983. Seems weird to think it became the soundtrack to your crazy FA Cup run with Nottingham Forest.
2. Gorillaz - 19-2000 (Soulchild remix)
From FIFA 2002
The quintessential early 00s banger, 19-2000 by Gorillaz perfectly straddled late-90s indie anthems and our post-millenium obsession with DJs and dance remixes.
Allow us to set the scene: you’ve just returned from a Saturday afternoon wandering round Virgin Megastore with your old man. You’re sporting boot-cut jeans and a Gareth Gates hairstyle as you plop yourself down on a beanbag and switch on the PS2. Damon Albarn’s soothing tones flood your ears as you waste an entire evening on career mode; Ronaldinho running the show for your Blackburn Rovers side. Your mum’s preparing turkey dinosaurs downstairs for tea. Life is good.
Some honourable mentions...
Before we reveal the top spot, how about some hits that didn't quite hit the mark?
Fatboy Slim, The Rockafella Skank (Fifa 99)
Moby, Bodyrock (FIFA 2001)
Head Automatica, Brooklyn Is Burning (FIFA 2005)
Keane, Nothing In My Way (FIFA 07)
Maximo Park, The Unshockable (FIFA 08)
Tommy Sparks, She's Got Me Dancing (FIFA 10)
Kasabian, Switchblade Smiles (FIFA 12)
The Griswolds, 16 Years (FIFA 15)
Two Door Cinema Club, Are We Ready? (Wreck) (FIFA 17)
Loyle Carner, Angel ft. Tom Misch (FIFA 20)
1. Stone Roses - Fools Gold
From FIFA 2004
Let's set aside Ian Brown's recent outbursts (wear a mask, everyone) – this is one of the coolest songs ever written, and the classic of the FIFA genre.
You could find yourself humming along to any musical section of 'Fools Gold' on a given day: the skiffle-drum beat, the plodding bassline, the mewing guitar that chimed in almost randomly or those lyrics you never bothered to learn.
You’d get to that one bit you sort of knew and that was always a treat: “Hummana, hummana, humanna, 15 dayyyys”. What Snoop Dogg smokes in song form.
