Football Manager 2022: The best wonderkids XI that you could develop on the game

The benefits of wonderkids on Football Manager 2022 is obvious: now imagine a whole XI of them.

With you managing an entire team of players whose potential is only going to soar, surely nothing can stop you from achieving that quadruple and getting the stand named after you. Even just signing one or two of these stars though - especially if you've got the Newcastle United job - can be enough to kickstart your career.

And the best thing about these wonderkids? Most of them are already world-beaters right now.

Let's roll through the best possible wonderkids team that you can make in FM22.

GK: Maarten Vandervoordt

FM22 All the Football Manager 2022 wonderkids you'll need to sign

19-year-old Genk giant Maarten Vandervoordt has been on gamers' lips for a while now. Goalkeepers don't mature until their early thirties on FM but if you're looking for a long-term no.1 who will sit between the sticks for, say, 20 years... you can't get much better than this guy.

Vandervoordt will reach world-class potential in your save, wherever he signs. The Belgian is commanding in his area, good at distributing and given that he doesn't play for a superclub - yet - he should, in theory, be attainable for a club in one of Europe's top five leagues to sign. Go get him!

RB: Tino Livramento

(Image credit: Getty)

Tino Livramento had a stunning start to Premier League life at Southampton, becoming one of the Saints' most reliable performers at just the age of 18 - and now as a result, the right-back is perhaps the best-rated in FM of his age.

Livramento's incredible maturity and assurance in and out of possession makes his potential stratospheric. The former Chelsea defender was a great pick in last season's game - but this season, he's a must-have for a big club.

CB: Tanguy Nianzou

(Image credit: Getty)

Tanguy Nianzou is destined to be a star at Bayern Munich, who have perhaps in the midst of an exodus of centre-back options, right now. Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and David Alaba all left in the summer; Niklas Sule may follow next. Nianzou's chance may come sooner rather than later.

In the world of FM, he's got a lot of learning to do but still a hugely capable defender even at the age of 19. The former Paris Saint-Germain man makes a great partner for countryman Dayot Upamecano if you want to manage Bayern: if you actually want a managerial challenge though, you might want to test the Bavarians' mettle with a bid for Nianzou before he's out of anyone's price range.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

(Image credit: Getty)

Having already starred for Croatia at an international tournament and getting minutes for Jesse Marsche at RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol's star is rising.

The classy defender can operate across a backline in FM, developing into one of the calmest presences in a backline in Europe. He's one of the more expensive wonderkids on the game but he's only going to increase in value.

LB: Alphonso Davies

(Image credit: Getty)

Regardless of his age, Alphonso Davies is already one of the best left-backs in Europe.

He's going to cost a pretty penny if you want to sign him from Bayern Munich but intriguingly, he still has huge potential as an attacker in Football Manager 2022. The Canadian still plays further forward for his country than his club in real life - and you may wish to reflect this with your team.

CM: Jude Bellingham

(Image credit: Getty)

The Stourbridge Xavi is already the most exciting teenager in British football. He's going to become a superstar - if he isn't already.

With Bellingham starting life on FM22 at Borussia Dortmund, too, he makes the perfect statement signing, should be taking charge of an English side. Seriously, imagine it: you guide, say, Tottenham, Leicester or Arsenal back into the Champions League in 2021/22 and mark the status upgrade by landing a jewel of English football for £100m. Good ring to it, right?

CM: Eduardo Camavinga

(Image credit: Getty)

Open up FM22 and you'll find that Eduardo Camavinga ain't going nowhere for the time being. No matter: just see his Real Madrid move as a temporary thing until he comes to your side next summer.

Camavinga has been wonderkid material since bursting onto the scene with a defining performance against PSG as a 16-year-old - and he may have already found his destination in football. But if you're well-monied, there's no reason you can't tempt the Frenchman away from the Galacticos.

CM: Pedri

(Image credit: Getty)

Pedri has just signed a new deal at Barcelona so he's probably not going anywhere just yet. Sorry to the bearers of bad news, there - maybe try again when you're 18 months deep into your save.

The levels that Pedri can reach within FM22 are astounding, though: he'll be lifting Ballon d'Ors in the game, whoever you manage. Remember that Barcelona need a rebuild if you're looking for something challenging...

RW: Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's young striker is learning under Cristiano Ronaldo's tutelage this season, despite the Red Devils' patchy form so far this term. Why not disrupt all of that and sign the teen for megabucks?

Greenwood's finishing is almost as good as anyone's despite his young age. As time progresses in your FM save, you'll see he becomes one of the best forwards in the world, capable of operating on the right, left or centrally.

ST: Youssoufa Moukoko

(Image credit: Getty)

Even though he was born after Euro 2004 - man, that makes us feel old - Youssoufa Moukoko is already a top striker in FM22. His destiny on your save is to become an era-shaping striker.

Moukoko might be ripe for a loan in the early days. Even four seasons in, the German hitman is still going to be 20 - you might have won three Champions Leagues in a row by then and capable of tempting him to your club with ease.

LW: Ansu Fati

(Image credit: Getty)

Barcelona's new no.10 is pretty much untouchable as far as a transfer goes... still, that's what they said about the last one.

Ansu Fati has a ten-figure release clause. Either sign him for a billion, take charge of Barcelona or see how things play out over your first few seasons of management - he'll still be young and full of potential three years into your save...

