Quiz! Can you name the 20 youngest scorers in Premier League history?

Football quiz time – and we're going to be asking you to name the brightest young talents that the Premier League has ever seen.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you get 100% in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

16-year-old Rio Ngumoha became one of the youngest-ever Premier League scorers last night, with a dramatic 110th-minute winner at St James' Park on his debut to silence 10-man Newcastle United – but our question to you is just where he sits on the list of all-time young scorers.

20 players to guess for this quiz and just five minutes to name everyone – remember to sign in at the top of the page for hints and to leave you scores in the comments…

You've proven you know the next generation of football stars. But how well do you remember the golden moments that came before them? We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to test if you're a true football historian.

First up, let’s take a proper trip down memory lane. See if you can name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s? And for a proper test of a very specific historical moment, see if you can nail this one: can you name the Manchester City line-up from the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan?

Ready for a proper challenge? Let's talk about football's most electrifying moments. Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick? And for a completely different test of your knowledge, prove you know your grounds with this: can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000?

And finally, for the ultimate test of your all-around knowledge, it's time to tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 15, with clubs on Brazilians, El Clasico and London clubs. There's plenty more below the line, of course, too.