Quiz! Can you name the 20 youngest scorers in Premier League history?
Rio Ngumoha broke through 10-man Newcastle when players almost twice his age couldn't: but who does he join on the list of the Prem's greatest wonderkids?
Football quiz time – and we're going to be asking you to name the brightest young talents that the Premier League has ever seen.
16-year-old Rio Ngumoha became one of the youngest-ever Premier League scorers last night, with a dramatic 110th-minute winner at St James' Park on his debut to silence 10-man Newcastle United – but our question to you is just where he sits on the list of all-time young scorers.
20 players to guess for this quiz and just five minutes to name everyone – remember to sign in at the top of the page for hints and to leave you scores in the comments…
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
You've proven you know the next generation of football stars. But how well do you remember the golden moments that came before them? We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to test if you're a true football historian.
First up, let’s take a proper trip down memory lane. See if you can name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s? And for a proper test of a very specific historical moment, see if you can nail this one: can you name the Manchester City line-up from the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan?
Ready for a proper challenge? Let's talk about football's most electrifying moments. Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick? And for a completely different test of your knowledge, prove you know your grounds with this: can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000?
And finally, for the ultimate test of your all-around knowledge, it's time to tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 15, with clubs on Brazilians, El Clasico and London clubs. There's plenty more below the line, of course, too.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.