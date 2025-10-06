Up-and-coming referee is BROTHER of Everton hero with hundreds of Premier League appearances
An ex-Everton defender and Goodison Park favourite has a Football League referee in the family
Everton and referees haven't always seen eye-to-eye. Duncan Ferguson's goal in UEFA Champions League qualifying during the summer of 2004, which was, many believe erroneously, ruled out continues to turn even the most level-headed Blue a shade of red.
It is perhaps surprising then to discover that one of the Toffees' most revered former players of recent times has been sharing a Christmas Dinner table with an official all these years.
Over the past couple of seasons, the brother of an ex-Everton defender has taken charge of matches in the National League, Football League and other domestic trophy competitions.
Everton hero's brother is a Football League referee
Dale Baines, younger brother of 420-appearance former Toffee, Leighton, is the man in the middle on Saturday afternoons, recently officiating Manchester City Under-21s' Football League Trophy defeat by League One side Bolton Wanderers.
Baines has also officiated four National League fixtures this season and last year took charge of a handful of matches in Leagues One and Two.
The elder of the two brothers is a modern day icon on the blue half of Merseyside, having played for the club between 2007 and 2020.
After hanging up his boots, he didn't take up the whistle like his brother, instead becoming a coach, currently holding the position of assistant manager at Everton under David Moyes.
Due to the family's Kirkby origin on Merseyside, it is unlikely Dale will be given any Everton or Liverpool matches to officiate in future, if he moves up through the leagues.
In order to take charge of Premier League matches, referees must become part of Select Group 1, managed by PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited).
As it stands, Dale is yet to be named in Select Group 2, therefore any potential Premier League clashes still remain some way off, but are not out of the question in future.
