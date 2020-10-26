Quiz! Can you name every club Sergio Ramos has received a card against?

Ten minutes on the clock, 61 clubs to guess.

Some say he's one of the greatest defenders that Europe has ever seen. Others believe he's a dirty little so-and-so.

You either love Sergio Ramos or despise him with a passion, but no one can ignore him. Especially not referees. He's seen red in his time more than a Spanish bull.

Truly, the Madrid captain has mastered the dark arts of the game - so much do that he's been booked or sent off against 61 clubs. Three divisions' worth of sides. Incredible, really.

The question we're posing to you, is who has he been booked against?

