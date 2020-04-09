Quiz! Can you name the top 50 clubs according to UEFA coefficient?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NEW ISSUE In the mag! Ronaldo's new record

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the first XI from each of Cristiano Ronaldo's European trophy wins?

There are quite a few football clubs in Europe.

So many in fact that here at FFT, we've tried counting them. We got as far as Colchester United before we gave up.

UEFA have listed them, however. Helpfully, they organise clubs by coefficient, giving them points depending on who they beat in which competitions.

Today, we'd like you to try and name the top 50 sides in Europe based on this scale. We've included the country, just to help you out a little.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

COMMENT Why the real history behind The English Game matters – and what it tells us about modern football

RANKED Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

MORE FOOTBALL QUIZZES EVERY DAY ON FOURFOURTWO.COM