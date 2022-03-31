Quiz! Can you name France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad
By Mark White published
Les Bleus ruled the roost in Russia – but which 23 lads brought le Coupe de Monde back to France?
Six minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
Six minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
The 2018 World Cup was anyone's tournament at the beginning: but the more football that was played, the more obvious it became that was only ever going to be one winner.
And in truth, Les Bleus should have scooped this as Part 2 of a double. 2016's Euros heartbreak in Paris was a massive shock, with the hosts succumbing to an extra-time Eder goal: luckily, there were no such twists two years later.
Didier Deschamps' side were outstanding throughout the tournament, disposing of Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockouts before stunning a weary Croatia in the final. The best possible way to celebrate 20 years since their first World Cup? Oui monsieur.
With the next tournament around the corner, we certainly don't think it'll be another two decades before the Gallic guys lift the golden trophy once more. For now, however, we'd like you to tell us the players who won it four years ago.
