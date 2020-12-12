Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score in Manchester City vs Manchester United games?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

This quiz takes us back to 2004, back in the playing days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Things were a little different back then: United were winning the title seemingly ever other year, finishing 30-odd points above City. These were the glory days for Manchester United where the only money-backed rivals they had to worry about were Chelsea.

While City have had the lion's share of trophies in recent years though, United did do the double over their noisy neighbours. Solskjaer's side will be keen to bounce back this weekend.

There have been some memorable slogs between this pair over the years - but who punctuated them with goals?

