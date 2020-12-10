Quiz! Can you name Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City's top scorers in Europe?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 20 direct free-kick scorers in the Premier League since 2006/07?

Arsenal and Leicester City are both top of their groups heading into tonight's final group games in the Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place.

All three have netted a fair few goals in this group stage so far but today, we're asking for the goalscorers who have defined these three sides in the past rather than right now.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been regulars in Europe over the last few years, while this is only Leicester's fifth campaign playing continental football. Can you remember who's scored for these teams in European matches though?

We're looking just for scorers just since the competitions have been called the Champions League and the Europa League - so need to delve back into the archives for players.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FM21 30 of the best players to sign with no transfer fee

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

IN THE MAG Robert Lewandowski voted Player of the Year in FourFourTwo Awards